indiscreet sensational – Libero Quotidiano





Stop all, after the fart of Joe Biden check it out as well “the belch“? To suggest it is Strip the news, which hits hard on the American president. The Democrat, whom he defeated a year ago Donald Trump, now he’s having a very bad time.





The polls indicate a swooping popularity due to galloping inflation, the mismanagement of the Covid pandemic and the disastrous “flight” fromAfghanistan. In this scenario, the dramatic gaffes of which he became the protagonist Sleepy Joe at the CoP26 of Glasgow are a simple side dish. Savory, sure, but still a side dish.

Joe Biden, the fart and the “burp”: watch the video of Striscia la Notizia





To honor his nickname, Biden has seen fit of falling asleep in audience while talking about a global climate emergency. I am not satisfied with having ended up on all the news on the planet for the fool in world vision, here is the icing on the cake: he would have missed a “long and noisy “flatulence right in the face of Camilla Parker Bowles, Charles of England and the British premier Boris Johnson.





The “news” went around the world, starting with the British tabloids who were the first to intercept Camilla’s indignant outburst. And the “Vespone”, sent by Strip in the streets of Roman power, between Palazzo Chighi, Montecitorio and Palazzo Madama, he cannot help but hear what the politicians of our house think about it. The impersonator of Bruno Vespa tampina the Northern League Edoardo Rixi, who comments ironically on Biden: “So he’s alive …”.





Il Vespone, however, pursues him rogue: “As soon as you heard it, it is true that you Lega Nord supporters shouted ‘One of us, Joe Biden one of us!'”. Rixi smiles, Antonio Ricci’s correspondent closes with a flourish: “Did you invite him to one of your famous belch competitions? What a show all together …”. And the former undersecretary makes the best of a bad situation: “After all, he’s human too”.