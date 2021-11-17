Indonesia is an odyssey, who has been sent back?

The online Speedweek writes that some unvaccinated members of the Superbike caravan have been turned back at the Indonesian border. Did it also happen to some drivers?

Superbike is ready for the final challenge between Toprak Razgatlioglu and Jonathan Rea but the journey to the island of Lombok proved to be a true odyssey. Ivo Schutzbach, correspondent of the German online Speedweek, recounted the troubles that the 600 “key members of the paddock”They had to face to get to Lombok, the island on which the Mandalika route was built. “In the Superbike paddock about 20% of the staff is not vaccinated, and some of these have not obtained an entry visa to the country, others have been refused upon arrival in Jakarta and had to board the first return plane ”. The German journalist puts forward a disturbing hypothesis: “At the moment it is not known how many people will be missing from the appeal over the weekend.”

Who was rejected?

It is not a secondary detail, because among the unvaccinated, again according to Speedweek, there are also fourteen riders, eight of them from Superbike. The names are top secret, for obvious reasons of confidentiality, but to give credit to the rumors circulating in the paddock, at least six of these are top ten riders from official teams. Entry into Indonesia is allowed only to vaccinated people, so Dorna had to sign special agreements with the government of Jakarta to allow this 20% to enter. Special corridors have been created, which however have several restrictions. It should be noted that until last month the whole of Indonesia was off limits for international travelers, the entrances have now been opened but only from the airports of Jakarta and Denpasar, only to those who prove to be vaccinated. Statistics provided by official international bodies say that only 31% of the 215 million Indonesian citizens are vaccinated.

Two days of mandatory quarantine

Upon arrival in Jakarta, Superbike riders and staff were subjected to grueling checks and swabs. All were then transported to selected hotels, with special shuttles, for the observance of two mandatory quarantine days. Speedweek writes that local authorities took the passports so that no one could escape the quarantine. After two days, the caravan is allowed to fly to Lombok. But even here the same process: drivers and technicians can only move between the hotel and the circuit, with the organization’s vehicles. Entry to the circuit is authorized only from tomorrow, Wednesday 17 November.

Aborted dress rehearsal

Judging by the photos and videos, the Mandalika plant looks very well done. The problem is everything else, given that Lombok has never hosted motorcycle events of this magnitude. Last weekend the scheduled test of the Asia Talent Cup was postponed because after the tests, which took place regularly, the 350 course marshals did not show up on Sunday! It is the second fool that the Indonesians make in a few days: last week the circuit staff opened the coffers of various teams (here the video), posing in front of the bikes and spreading the photos on social media. It must have been naïve, okay, but the circumstance sowed panic among the teams. That only Wednesday will they be able to check if something is missing …

The problem of the commissioners

Having never hosted races, it remains to be known who and how trained the track staff who will serve in Mandalika over the weekend. Usually, under similar circumstances, marshals came from other countries. In Sentul (Qatar), opened in 2004, track marshals operating on European tracks such as Valencia, Estoril and our Vallelunga have been used for years. This gave a guarantee of professionalism, and allowed – over the years – to train local staff. Lombok, however, is far away and the same operation, in time of Covid-19, would have had stellar costs and entailed further difficulties. The Superbike final faces several question marks. In the meantime, it will be necessary to check, Thursday, if the pilots have all arrived regularly …



