Indy 500 Logbook

During the days leading up to the 106th edition of the Indianapolis 500 Miles, AUTOhebdo takes you to discover Indy, as you have probably never seen it. Second episode with the visit of the Indianapolis museum and a dream breakfast at Speedway. Not the circuit, but the city.

There are some surprising things about the United States. The siren volume of firefighters or police is one, but what is really, sincerely, very surprising is the lack of breakfast in hotels. “You have a Starbucks or a Dunkin’ Donut, customers usually go there”kindly replied the manager of the hotel when I do not conceive of a discharge of sugars and fats as a proper breakfast.

No big deal, life’s obstacles are made to test our tenacity. A simple search on Google Maps tells me that there is a restaurant rated 4.5/5 by 1,406 user reviews close to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS), only open between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m. The Charlie Browns Pancake & Steak House is a great promise, even if the association of a pancake and a piece of meat seems incongruous. “If you are a race fan, especially a fan of the Indy500, this place will have special meaning to you (If you’re a racing fan, especially an Indy500 fan, this place will hold special meaning to you),” writes an int