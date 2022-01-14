INFLATION SHOCK! – iceberg finance

We would have laughed for centuries listening to yesterday’s hearing in the US Senate of Powell, the governor of the central bank, but more than laughing it would be better to cry.

“If more aggressive rate hikes are needed to cool inflation, the Fed will do them. If inflation persists ”and more rate hikes are needed,“ we will, ”Powell notes.

It’s kind of like our banker, a banker will never admit he’s wrong, as Galbraith and Friedman suggested, the Fed over the years has done more harm than good.

“What we have now is a mismatch between supply and demand. We have very strong demand in areas where supply is limited, ”such as cars, he said. The main question for the Fed this year comes down to “how are these two things going to better align,” he said. “Part of the answer will be through changes in demand.” The Fed typically lowers interest rates to increase demand and stimulate greater growth, and raises them to slow the economy and curb demand.

Look at the consumption, this would be the question that increases, to be curbed?

Wait to see the next data and it will be fun!

2 simple, simple considerations.

Savings now almost literally disappeared …

… Consumer credit, literally exploded like debt!

thanks to Zero Hedge

Gold and tracked visa bonds are getting on with the job, Powell will not make any aggressive hikes, as we saw in OUTLOOK 2022 the outlook for inflation could soon turn into… deflation!

Today the inflation data will be released, the economic dynamics suggest that from the markets they could start to decline, so the data would not be good for the markets, nor for the bond market … but!

Oil between November and December took 2 good scoppole, promptly recovered, the price of wood started to rise again, speculation in general pushed on raw materials. This situation is good for someone, no one is in a hurry to get back to normal, someone is smart, especially in the automotive and chip sectors.

The consensus expects a 0.4% increase, but the weakened energy prices will clearly bring benefits while in January they will rise again. 0.5% for the core index, new and used vehicle prices expected to rise.

Our forecasts are good news for bonds, but not so much for equities.

The nice thing is that the BLS has prepared some adjustments that won’t make inflation appear higher than it already is, that’s how it works today.

Furthermore, the recent ISM indices, especially the manufacturing one, show positive signs on the inflation side, prices paid.

But most of all our favorite contrarian, one who has never managed to hit a rate forecast for the past 5 years, JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon, suggests the biggest wage inflation of his life.

Finally, the yield curve suggests that no one can take a good recession from us!

The more they raise their rates in debt deflation, the more the rates drop below the previous level …

Moral of the story is that the Fed if all goes well will be able to make one or two rate hikes, the market discounts at least 4 or 6, for bonds, the last big chance!

The manuscripts from the beginning of the year are more than enough to understand how to seize it, the last great opportunity, the most colossal in history, because today they are all on the wrong side of a boat that is about to sink again.

