Inside Kylie Jenner’s 25th Anniversary Brunch With Sisters Kim, Kendall

Birthdays are for brunch!

Kylie Jenner celebrated her 25th birthday with a casual breakfast surrounded by family and friends.

“It’s my birthdayyyyyy,” the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” alum captioned a TikTok upload on Wednesday, featuring his sisters Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, as well as his 4-year-old daughter, Stormi.

The reality star, who also invited a few friends to brunch, panned across the table to show off their baked goods and fruit spreads in the footage.

As Kylie’s siblings basked in comfy clothes for the event, the birthday girl wore a figure-hugging pink dress and matching shoes.

Kardashian, 41, wished Kylie a happy birthday via Instagram, gushing, “Each year you amaze me with the wisdom, the protection of your loved ones, and the generosity of your heart. You are so special and one of one.

“You have so much love and happiness in your love that I pray for this forever,” the KKW Beauty creator concluded.

She snuggled up to her 4-year-old daughter, Stormi. kyliejenner/TikTok

For her part, Kendall, 26, shared throwback photos via Instagram Stories, captioned with heart emojis.

Kris Jenner, however, wrote a lengthy statement on social media for her youngest daughter.

“You are beyond a dream come true and you are the most amazing and so wise daughter, mom, sister, aunt, friend beyond your years!!” the talent manager, 66, captioned an Instagram slideshow. “You are kind, generous beyond measure, intelligent, compassionate, generous, strong, creative, beautiful inside and out and a delightful force of nature!!!!

“Love watching you and your kids,” Kris continued, referring to Stormi and Kylie’s 6-month-old son, whose name she and Travis Scott have yet to reveal.

Kylie gave her TikTok viewers a glimpse of Kim Kardashian. kyliejenner/TikTok

“You are the most amazing mom and I’m so proud of all of your accomplishments and incredible drive,” the former ‘Kris’ host continued. “You are and always will be my little girl and I am beyond proud of you!”

Guests enjoyed pastries and fruit. kyliejenner/TikTok

Kourtney Kardashian hasn’t written a tribute yet, but Khloé Kardashian called her brother “kind but badass” in her own post.

“Seeing your passion and the fierce protection of those around you is inspiring and admirable,” the Good American co-creator, 38, wrote via Instagram. “My wish for you is that you feel what you make everyone around you feel. Unlimited!!”