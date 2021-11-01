“Insigne on the bench for internal discussions and situations to manage”

Luciano Spalletti, coach of Napoli, before the match against Salernitana spoke to the microphone of Dazn.

How does Napoli change with Mertens and without Osimhen? “It changes in characteristics because Osimhen is one who attacks the depth and Mertens plays with the ball on his feet, but he can do that too”.

Why Insigne on the bench? “It’s a question of internal conversations between us, of situations to manage. It’s not about being stronger or less with Insigne and Osimhen, it’s about having different characteristics. But we have our qualities.”

How can Salernitana put you in difficulty? “They will be on the same level as us. Both we and them need to score points and neither of us will be satisfied with a good performance. During the match there will be tests on our part and on their part, this need will help to create a match. balanced “.