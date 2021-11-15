Intel Raptor Lake CPU, consumption reduced by up to 25%? A patent reveals the novelty

The processors Thirteenth Generation Intel Core, code name Raptor Lake, are expected to debut only in the second part of 2022 but we already know many of the expected features: a greater number of total cores (double the E-cores), an improved architecture for the P-cores and probably support for DDR4 and DDR5, such as Alder Lake, in addition to that for LPDDR5X.

In these hours, however, another characteristic has emerged, called Digital Linear Voltage Regulator (D-LVR), which should be a panacea for consumption. The abbreviation D-LVR had already appeared in reference to Raptor Lake in a slide leaked in March, but a patent filed by Intel titled “Digital Linear Regulator Clamping Method and Apparatus“offers us more information on this.

As indicated, by inserting an additional voltage regulator in parallel to the primary regulator, the consumption of a processor can be reduced by increasing efficiency. The intervention required, fortunately, it would be neither expensive nor complex.

“The D-LVR is not in series with the main stream, but in parallel. Placing a digital LVR in parallel with the primary voltage regulator (for example, the motherboard voltage regulator), the CPU VID is lowered and so is the processor consumption“explains Intel in the patent.

The company’s engineers believe that a D-LVR can reduce the CPU voltage by 160 mV, resulting in a about 20-25% drop in energy consumption. A 21% lowering of the voltage would help a performance increase of approximately 7%, which isn’t bad considering it could add to other architectural improvements.

Although not indicated, this novelty may require new generation motherboards based on the 700 series chipsets. This does not mean that Raptor Lake will not work on the 600 series motherboards designed for Alder Lake, Intel has not officially exposed itself yet, but if compatibility should be guaranteed, perhaps we need to give up some efficiency. All that remains is to wait for more information.