Inter and Fantasy Football, De Vrij and Bastoni in strong doubt for Napoli: who plays in defense?

Inter: who plays in defense with Napoli?

As mentioned, both Bastoni and De Vrij strongly risk missing Napoli, which is why Simone Inzaghi is already at work trying to figure out how to fix the situation.

Naturally Skriniar does not touch himself and will be the only certainty in the role of right-wing defender. In the role of central, the only one really capable of acting in that position is Ranocchia, which is why he could play himself from the first minute, leaving in fact only one shirt available for one between D’Ambrosio and Dimarco. Given the opponent’s caliber and the propensity to defend, it cannot be ruled out that we can turn to a more experienced and less offensive player like D’Ambrosio, with Dimarco ready to make himself useful even during the match in progress on the left wing. At the moment, however, the one really ahead is Ranocchia, more detached D’Ambrosio and Dimarco with the former with a slight advantage. Once again on the bench instead Kolarov, now completely out of the radar and the Nerazzurri schemes, therefore ready for the umpteenth exclusion.