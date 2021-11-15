Inter and Fantasy Football, De Vrij and Bastoni in strong doubt for Napoli: who plays in defense?
Both Alessandro Bastoni and Stefan De Vrij have abandoned the retirement of their national team to return to Milan and start a recovery path. The former Parma player left Coverciano with a hamstring problem while the Dutchman returned to Italy with an injury that looks strongly like a strain. In both cases we are talking about two serious problems, the second however certainly more serious than the first. However, both of them risk not being able to be available for the match against Napoli and with their eye also to Dzeko. In defense, however, it would be an emergency, who would play with the Azzurri in the event of this double forfeit?
Inter: who plays in defense with Napoli?
As mentioned, both Bastoni and De Vrij strongly risk missing Napoli, which is why Simone Inzaghi is already at work trying to figure out how to fix the situation.
Naturally Skriniar does not touch himself and will be the only certainty in the role of right-wing defender. In the role of central, the only one really capable of acting in that position is Ranocchia, which is why he could play himself from the first minute, leaving in fact only one shirt available for one between D’Ambrosio and Dimarco. Given the opponent’s caliber and the propensity to defend, it cannot be ruled out that we can turn to a more experienced and less offensive player like D’Ambrosio, with Dimarco ready to make himself useful even during the match in progress on the left wing. At the moment, however, the one really ahead is Ranocchia, more detached D’Ambrosio and Dimarco with the former with a slight advantage. Once again on the bench instead Kolarov, now completely out of the radar and the Nerazzurri schemes, therefore ready for the umpteenth exclusion.