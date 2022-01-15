Inter, can you change in attack? Sanchez claims space against Atalanta

Simone Inzaghi’s team, currently at the top of the Serie A 2021/22 standings, will visit Atalanta tomorrow at 20:45 to continue the Inter race from Bergamo, Nerazzurri derby at Gewiss Stadium.

Very high morale in Milan after the victory in the Italian Super Cup, Sanchez’s goal at the last minute against Juventus could also defeat the hierarchies in the advanced department: the Chilean could find a starting shirt in the league.