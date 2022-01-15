Inter, can you change in attack? Sanchez claims space against Atalanta

Simone Inzaghi’s team, currently at the top of the Serie A 2021/22 standings, will visit Atalanta tomorrow at 20:45 to continue the Inter race from Bergamo, Nerazzurri derby at Gewiss Stadium.
Very high morale in Milan after the victory in the Italian Super Cup, Sanchez’s goal at the last minute against Juventus could also defeat the hierarchies in the advanced department: the Chilean could find a starting shirt in the league.
Atalanta-Inter, Inzaghi thinks of Sanchez for Martinez
To give him the place, eventually, it would be Lautaro Martinez: despite the goal from a penalty in the Super Cup, the Argentine did not appear brilliant as usual, unlike the always precious Dzeko who would therefore support Sanchez: Inzaghi does not want to give up the physicality of the former Roma against a defense that is still strong in this sense like that of Atalanta.
Atalanta-Inter, the probable formation of Inzaghi
For the rest, the formation seems more or less made with the usual defensive trident in front of Handanovic: de Vrij in the midst of Skriniar and Bastoni. Usual midfield hinge with Brozovic in control, Barella and Calhanoglu interiors. Of the attack it has been said, some news could find life on the outside: Dumfries and Perisic are still favorites, but watch out for Darmian and Dimarco.