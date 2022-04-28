Sports

Inter Miami rejected Giovani Dos Santos, who returned to work at Club America

Gio has not played since April 11, 2021 when he participated in the duel in which America defeated Tigres on the Azteca Stadium field

the future will Giovani Dos Santos As a footballer, he continues in the air because he has not played an official match for more than a year and has not been able to find a team since leaving America in the summer of 2021.

The footballer is still looking for a club that will give him a new opportunity while he trains so as not to lose physical shape, the attacker was first training in the afternoons at Club America and then he did the same at the facilities of the Mommy Inter, however, the player did not attract the attention of the team of the mls and returned to the ‘Nido’ of Coapa to continue preparing.

Sources commented to ESPN what Giovani He is working with the U-20 American team with special permission from the azulcrema board with the aim of staying physically fit and trying to recover his footballing rhythm for a possible return to professional football, although at the moment he does not have any concrete options.

The same source shared that there is no intention of the Eagles to rehire Gio and they are only supporting him in his search process so that he can present a good physical and soccer version in some other club that is interested in his services.

Notably Giovani He has not played since April 11, 2021 when he participated in the duel in which America defeated tigers on the field of the Azteca Stadium, from then on the soccer player did not appear again with Santiago Solari and ended his contract with the Americanistas, a team that is the last in the history of Giovani.

