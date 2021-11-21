Inter-Napoli, Tramontana goes crazy live! [VIDEO]

On 7Gold everything to relive the last minute of the ‘fan’ commentary by Filippo Tramontana, who suffers while waiting for the final whistle of Inter-Napoli 3-2.

Attached is the video taken from Diretta Stadio on 7 Gold, after the final whistle consequent celebration by Tramontana: “Cross at the far post, Mertens devours the equalizer all alone! First Mario Rui, now Mertens. Live a game like this “

INTER (3-5-2): Handanovic; Skriniar, Frog, Sticks; Darmian, Barella (30 ‘st Dimarco), Brozovic, Calhanoglu (17’ st Vidal), Perisic (43 ‘st Satriano); Lautaro Martinez (30 ‘st Gagliardini), Correa (17’ st Dzeko). Available: Cordaz, Radu, Dumfries, Vecino, Kolarov, Sensi, D’Ambrosio. Coach: Inzaghi.

NAPLES (4-3-3): Ospina; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Koulibaly, Mario Rui; Anguissa, Fabian Ruiz, Zielinski; Lozano (30 ‘st Elmas), Osimhen (10’ st Petagna), Insigne (30 ‘st Mertens). Available: Meret, Marfella, Malcuit, Juan Jesus, Ghoulam, Lobotka. Coach: Spalletti.

REFEREE: Valeri of Rome

MARKERS: 17 ‘pt Zielinski (N), 25’ pt Calhanoglu (I) on penalty, 44 ‘pt Perisic (I), 16’ st Lautaro Martinez (I), 33 ‘st Mertens (N)

NOTE: Booked: Inzaghi (All.), Calhanoglu, Vidal, Handanovic, Dzeko (I), Osimehn, Koulibaly, Rrahmani (N). Recovery: 1 ‘pt, 8’st