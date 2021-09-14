Inter-Real Madrid exclusively on Prime Video: there is the new Milito

ROME – At the San Siro Stadium in Milan L’ Inter meets the real Madrid by Ancelotti on the first day of the Champions League: the match will be broadcast exclusively on Prime Video. The live broadcast will start at 19:30 , the game at 21:00 . For this new UEFA Champions League event Diego Milito debuts in Prime Video’s team of commentators and experts, led by Giulia Mizzoni , which on Wednesday 15 is also joined by Clarence Seedorf, Julio Cesar , live from 7.30 pm from the San Siro stadium. The commentary is from Sandro Piccinini and Massimo Ambrosini . In the Prime Video VAR Room Gianpaolo Calvarese . Sent to the sidelines Alessia Tarquinio together with two new arrivals from the reporters team: Fernando Siani and Alessandro Alciato. To animate the post-match highlight show Marco Cattaneo, Federico Balzaretti and Claudio Marchisio.

Watch Inter vs. Real Madrid on Amazon Prime Video

From Wednesday 15 September, also debuts on Prime Video “Beyond the titles”, The new weekly pre-match event dedicated to the UEFA Champions League, hosted by Valentina Ballarini, with guests from the world of sport, journalism and social media to tell the moments before the match with comments, forecasts, curiosities and unpublished content on the teams on the pitch. The protagonists of the pre-match “Beyond the titles” of Inter – Real Madrid are Fabrizio Biasin, Fabiana della Valle and Franco Vanni. The highlights of all the matches Champions League matches played on Tuesday 14 and Wednesday 15 September will be available starting at 11:15 pm on Wednesday 15. Match and post-match show with commentary, interviews and highlights will be available in live streaming and on demand on Prime Video, included with the ‘Amazon Prime subscription, at no additional cost.

Loading... Advertisements

How to watch Champions League matches on Amazon

Customers Prime in Italy they can see the matches of the UEFA Champions League through thePrime Video app available for numerous smart TVs, including Samsung and LG models, as well as mobile devices, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Fire tablet, Apple TV, PlayStation, Sky Q and Sky Digital, and online. An overview of devices compatible with the Prime Video app can be found at primevideo.com. Those who are not yet Prime customers will be able to try the service for free for 30 days on Amazon.it/prime.

Champions on Amazon, there will always be an Italian

The match of Wednesday evening will always include one of the Italian teams competing in the group stage between Inter, Milan, Atalanta And Juventus and, if qualified, up to the semifinals. On Wednesday evenings, the highlights of all other matches on Tuesday and Wednesday evenings, thus making Prime Video – on Wednesdays – the home of the UEFA Champions League in Italy. In total, Prime Video will broadcast 16 of the best UEFA Champions League matches per season and the UEFA Super Cup over three seasons, until 2023/24.

Champions League, find out more on Amazon Prime Video