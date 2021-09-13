interview with Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson

Jungle Cruise, the new Disney movie featuring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt, is finally at the cinema. To promote the release of the adventure movie, the two actors took part in a global press conference that involved journalists from all over the world. Together with them, for the occasion, they were also present Edgar Ramirez And Jack Whitehall, co-stars of the film that just today also landed on Disney +.

During the first part of the conference, moderated by Nikki Novak, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson recalled the moment when the director Jaume Collet-Serra was flying to New York to meet Emily Blunt and have her read the script for Jungle Cruise:

I told him ‘Look, I’ll send you a video and you’ll have to show it to her. So he gave her the video where I said ‘Emily, you are the only person who can make this movie’.

In short, a real declaration of esteem towards the colleague who in fact admitted that she was very impressed by Johnson’s video. As for the chemistry between the two protagonists, Emily Blunt admitted that it was born naturally: “It was instant. We were friends for life right away. We immediately had this exchange which, like a ping pong, went back and forth so fast. And I understood that we would have fun“.

Speaking of the reason that prompted him to accept the part in Jungle Cruise, Dwayne Johnson said:

The script was really good and I immediately saw the potential of this opportunity. There were many elements that I felt comfortable with that prompted me to say ‘Yes, I’m going to get on board. I will collaborate with you guys and develop this thing. ‘ And the second step, after Jaume, was finding my co-star, Emily, this female version of Indiana Jones.

Nikki Novak then turned to Edgar Ramirez, asking him what it felt like to see himself for the first time as Aguirre, his character made entirely of snakes. The actor then replied:

I was really happy. Happy that I didn’t actually have all those snakes on me while filming, because I have a great fear of snakes and actually we even met some of them while filming in Atlanta. I come from a country in the Amazon and saw the movie for the first time two days ago at the premiere and boy… I’m really happy. I love it. My mom, who was at the premiere and hates snakes, said ‘Why didn’t you warn me? I lost half of your performance because I couldn’t watch… ‘. But he was very happy for me. And you guys are amazing. The tone of your performance is very difficult because you had to be nice but also romantic and brave at the same time. Some think it’s easy because it’s an adventure movie but it’s not. And I must say that watching the film I felt a little jealous because I would have liked to spend more time there with you, on the boat.

To reporter Scott Menzel who asked what was the hardest stunt to shoot, Emily Blunt replied: “The swing with the rope, with the vine. For me it was the most difficult because he pushed her further and further each time we tried and made me laugh. We shot that scene all day, we just couldn’t get it right“. Dwayne Johnson instead said that, for him, the most difficult scene was the one in which he was fighting with Aguirre and the other conquistadors, because of their costumes and the different energy they used in fighting.

We from Cinematographe we asked Emily Blunt whether she, as a person off-screen, feels closer to the quiet spirit of Mary Poppins, whom she played in the cinema in 2018, or to the adventurous and reckless one of Lily Houghton, her character in Jungle Cruise. The actress replied:

I probably feel a little closer to Lily. I feel like Lily is a little more messy and fun. For example, Poppins is such a perfectionist and I don’t feel like going through life that way, so I’d say Lily.

When Johnson questioned his words, saying “You think you do“, Blunt retorted saying:”I think I do, that’s right, that’s the problem! But in reality they are a disaster“. At that point Nikki Novak said “I have heard that you are a very organized person“And Emily Blunt replied:”I would say I’m organized but I feel like, I don’t know, I feel like it’s a sleight of hand. I feel like a juggler. I’m really organized with time, even if you wouldn’t say it this morning (the actress was late for the conference, ed). I am sorry about that. I am very good in timing and planning. But then I feel that the plans always go on their own“.

McGregor’s coming out scene

Journalist Brian Particelli then asked Jack Whitehall and The Rock to tell what they felt in filming the coming out scene of McGregor, the character played by the British actor. “I felt that the scene was really exactly what it was, which was two men talking about what they loved and who they loved. And it was that simple, they were just sharing a drinkJohnson said, while Whitehall added:

I think it was a scene that we really wanted to do well and I think the great thing about this movie is that all the characters are so defined and they all have interesting backstories and are fully realized. In a lot of movies of this genre sometimes, you’d have characters that are a bit two-dimensional, but I think it’s great to be able to understand so much about each of these characters and they all have reasons to be where they are, with interesting and story-rich backstories. .

Finally, Dwayne Johnson explained what he felt in shooting a film dedicated to the Disney attraction, the Jungle Cruise: “Nostalgia. A long time ago I went to Disney World for the first time and took a ride on the attraction, so I experienced moments of nostalgia looking back“.