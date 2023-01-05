Introducing new gaming laptops from Alienware and Dell

Dell and Alienware have just unveiled new Windows 11 gaming laptops at CES 2023 in Las Vegas that integrate Xbox Game Pass Ultimate via the Xbox app so gamers can access hundreds of PC games.

Xbox Game Pass on Windows 11 takes advantage of features like DirectX 12 Ultimate, DirectStorage, Auto HDR, and the Controller Bar, all of which greatly improve the experience for users who want to game.

Alienware

alienware m18 It’s the most powerful laptop powered by 13th Gen Intel Core HX processors, leveraging up to 65W (up from 45W for the previous generation), the full stack of NVIDIA GeForce Next-Gen GPUs for notebooks, and two DDR5 SO-DIMM slots. Additionally, AMD Advantage models will feature next-generation AMD Ryzen processors and Radeon graphics for mobile.

The new Alienware X-Series laptops introduce a new size: the x16 with a 16-inch display and an improved design with 6 speakers that are part of the spatial audio experience. This laptop includes 100 micro-LEDs and is the first laptop from the brand to include the new AlienFX Scanner, Loop and Rainbow lighting modes. The illuminated RGB touchpad is now 15% larger than the one found on the x17 R2.

This new x16 The x16 features 13th-generation Intel Core HX processors, NVIDIA GeForce Next-Gen mobile GPUs, and next-generation AMD technology for mobile devices.

DELL

For its part, Dell announced the G15 laptop which is a first-rate entry-level computer for gaming enthusiasts. This laptop features 80s pop colors and also includes exclusive gaming function macro keys and audio keys.

The G15 handles graphics-intensive gaming smoothly, even in marathon sessions, thanks to the latest technology from Intel, AMD, and NVIDIA.

Additionally, and for the first time, the G-Series includes Alienware-inspired vapor chamber cooling and the Element 31 thermal interface, along with upgraded ultra-thin copper fans that increase airflow by more than 20%.

