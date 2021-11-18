Invasion of scorpions in Egypt: what’s happening – Foreign

Rome, November 16, 2021 – A ‘invasion from scorpions hit the south ofEgypt, with more than 500 people that have been hospitalized in hospitals across the country. An emergency in all respects, which led the authorities to decree a state of alert in the structures, but which, fortunately, did not cause victims: the anti-poison treatments, in fact, worked for all 503 people hospitalized, as explained by the Minister of Health, Khalid Abdel-Ghafar. Those who were stung experienced a number of symptoms including severe pain, fever, vomiting, diarrhea, excessive sweating, and muscle tremors. But what is the it causes of this frightening invasion? AND where they come from all these scorpions?

The cause is the violent wave of bad weather, which mainly affected the city of Aswan in recent days. The governor Ashraf Attia reported that it was i violent thunderstorms and the floods last weekend to let the scorpions come out of their hiding places, which then found refuge in the numerous houses. The rains and hailstorms have also caused extensive damage to homes and shops.









In this situation, further doses of antivenin they continue to be distributed throughout the region, particularly in the medical centers of villages near the mountains and the desert. As a precaution, the schools remained closed for 24 hours and local institutions invited the population to stay at home. Some local media also reported the deaths of three citizens, but the news was denied by the health minister, who said no deaths were reported.

Located along the Nile, the city of Aswan, 1.5 million inhabitants, is usually very arid and so rains of this magnitude are quite rare. The surrounding mountains are home to the Arabian fat-tailed scorpion (scientifically Androctonus crassicauda) which is considered one of the most dangerous species of scorpion in the world, as its venom is capable of killing an adult subject within an hour.