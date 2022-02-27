Invasion of Ukraine: the US and the EU will remove Russian banks from the SWIFT banking system. Why is it a serious blow? What is SWIFT? | Univision World News

The European Union, the United States and other allied countries announced this Saturday their agreement to remove “certain Russian banks” from the SWIFT international payment system, to a degree that isolates them from international financial flows.
This step comes after pressure from Ukraine to persuade its European allies to cut Russia out of the payment system, arguing that it would cost “billions of dollars to the Kremlin”.
In its call for Western powers to apply “urgent” economic sanctions on Russia for the invasion, Ukraine urged exclude Moscow from the SWIFT system for global financial transactions and payments with Visa and Mastercard.
It is not a total exclusion, but it does suffocate the banks that will be sanctioned. Completely ‘disconnecting’ Russia from the SWIFT system is a move that has been resisted by some European countries, who fear this in turn will affect much-needed energy supplies.
The president of the EU Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, explained that the announced step “will ensure that these banks are disconnected from the international financial system and harm their ability to operate globally,” she said.
He added that he will also put pressure on the bloc to “freeze the assets of Russia’s central bank” so that their transactions are frozen. And, as a third measure, he reported that the EU “will commit to taking measures to limit the sale of citizenship, the so-called golden passports, which allow wealthy Russians connected to the Russian government to become citizens of our countries and gain access to our financial systems”.
Refusal to remove Russia from the SWIFT system
However, they dodged the issue of ‘disconnecting’ Russia from the SWIFT system. Biden said at the time, for example, that this “It was not the position that the rest of Europe wants to take.”
Pulling Russian entities out of SWIFT, as happened with some Iranian ones following the 2012 European sanctions, means cut their financial ties abroad by preventing them from receiving foreign currency or make transfers for their commercial transactions, but at the same time it would affect Europeans, whose banks are highly exposed to the Russian economy.
The last time it was considered to exclude Russia from the platform was in 2014 and then Moscow calculated that its GDP would fall by 5%, which led it to establish your own financial messaging system at home, although this is only used in 20% of internal transactions.
If Russia is completely excluded from the SWIFT system, it would be practically impossible for its financial institutions send money inside or outside the country, which would have a huge and immediate impact on Russian companies and their foreign customers.
In 2012, SWIFT cut ties with about thirty Iranian banks after the European Union imposed sanctions and due to pressure from the United States, which contributed to the decline of the Persian economy.