Inventing Anna: The Grey’s Anatomy actors making their debut in the popular Netflix series

Inventing Anna has become one of the most popular dramas on the streaming platform, Netflix. Interestingly, some of Grey’s Anatomy’s most loyal fans have discovered that this new production has a lot in common with the medical drama.

February 21, 2022 10:53 a.m.

Like Grey’s Anatomy, Inventing Anna also has one of the most popular names behind the scenes, we talk about its creator Shonda Rhimes. Rhimes has positioned herself in this show for a while now, and she also made her debut after the premiere of Bridgertonanother popular series on this platform.

Inventing Anna is a work by Shonda Rhimes

But, in addition to having in common Shonda Rhimes, Inventing Anna and Grey’s Anatomy they also have some of their most popular actors in common. Of course, having worked in the television industry for so long, Shonda already knows which roles suit certain actors best, so she decided to take some of her previous performers into account to bring new characters to life in this new one. drama of Netflix.

Inventing Anna tells the story of a Russian swindler in New York, the most curious thing is that two former doctors who worked with Ellen Pompeo at Grey’s Sloan Memorial Grey’s Anatomyare also part of this new production.

Marika Dominczyk

Marika Domińczyk became Talia Mallay

In the 13th season of Grey’s Anatomywe met for the first time Marika Dominczyk, who played Dr. Eliza Minnick. Although she was not one of the most beloved characters of all, due to her airs of superiority since her arrival, she was undoubtedly one of the most important of that season.

Now in Inventing Anna, Marika Dominczyk became Talia Mallay. In this popular drama she is an influential, self-sufficient woman and the first witness to talk to Vivian about her relationship with the scammer. Even though her scenes were brief, she definitely surprised the fans of ABC with his performance.

Kate Burton

Kate Burton became Nora Radford

On Grey’s Anatomythe actress Kate Burton It has a really important role. In the ABC production, Burton plays the mother of the protagonist Meredith Grey. She is fundamental to Grey’s Anatomy, well, we saw how Meredith never managed to please her, and because of her character, so hard, she implanted traumas in the surgeon.

On Inventing Anna, Kate Burton she becomes a completely different character, since she brings Nora Radford to life. This woman is the one who manages to accept Anna and her boyfriend in her house, and as if that were not enough, she also opened the doors of her abode to great stars of New York.