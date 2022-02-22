Inventing Anna: The series you must watch if you liked this Netflix success

Since its premiere, Inventing Anna It’s one of those series that we can’t stop talking about. We know that the hypeat this moment, is in the last episode and most recent premiere of Euphoria, but, as if that were not enough in this streaming war, Netflix He left us with one of his most innovative and surprising true crimes to ‘combat’ the success of the HBO series. Something like a: Julia Garner vs. Zendaya.

Much of the popularity of the series is its attachment to the true story of anna sorokin and how he swindled the upper echelons of New York. The journalistic piece on which it is based, the real characters that appear in the series and their verifiable past, are just several of the issues that made us go from one chapter to another and without rest in this new limited series from the giant of the streaming. Unfortunately, the 9 chapters did not last us long enough, and as much as we get hooked now we think what to see?

But we know that in the streaming there is always and there will be an offer for that, so here are several options that you will like if you feel the emptiness that it left Inventing Anna.

The series you must see if you liked Inventing Anna

Ozarks

Julia Garner stars in Ozrak. Courtesy of Netflix

Starting with the obvious, Julia Garner stars in both. While in Inventing Anna she is Ana Delvey scamming New York, in Ozarks is Ruth Langmorea 19-year-old with a criminal past who helps Marin Byrde (Jason Bateman) and his family, in a money laundering operation for a cartel. Full of mystery, suspense and unexpected twists, netflix original series, It has 4 seasons and will see its end in 2022, being one of the must-sees between crimes and complex and unexpected plots.

Pam & Tommy