IPTV, new operation of the Guardia di Finanza: 1800 people arrested

New operation by the Guardia di Finanza to stop the IPTV phenomenon. The Yellow Flames have discovered 1800 people: that’s where.

There Piracy has now taken a bad turn, especially in Italy. In fact, the phenomenon is known especially because of the ‘pezzotto‘, i.e. decoders with which it is possible to see all services offered by pay-tv at a negligible cost. Obviously everything is illegal, but due to the negligible costs there are millions of Italians who use the IPTV, especially to see the championship Serie A and the Champions League.

Yesterday, like this, the Finance Police has decided to tighten controls. In fact the Yellow Flames they have managed to block a new important flow of customers. We talk about 1800 people who paid for illegal subscriptions and took advantage of the so-called ‘pezzotto’. The operation would have taken place a Varese. So let’s go and see all the details regarding the intervention of the financiers.

IPTV, 1800 people discovered in Varese: the operation of the Fiamme Gialle

According to the main media outlets, Italy would be the main generator of flows IPTV in the world. Also about the 58% of the pirate flow of the entire European Union it is to be attributed precisely to the peninsula. So it’s up to the Guardia di Finanza to try to stem the problem. So yesterday in Varese 1,800 people were arrested, who will now have to pay for one administrative sanction which will not be less than 1000 euros.

During the operation, the carabinieri also managed to identify the supplier of the illegal service. In fact, it would be a seventy-year-old man living in the Varese area. Then continue the collaboration between industry and law enforcement for the fight against the criminal phenomenon that characterized the latest operations of the Finance Police. In fact, curbing piracy is also necessary to protect the rights holders and broadcasters, given that the phenomenon is putting a strain on bothsports industry than that of show.