Iran: The “zombie Angelina Jolie” shows her true face after leaving prison, she had been arrested for “blasphemy”

A young woman known for posting photos of herself looking like a “zombie Angelina Jolie” revealed her true face on Iranian television after her release from jail.

Sahar Tabar, from Tehran, led many people to believe that her look was the result of botched plastic surgery, but she finally showed herself on camera this week.

The 21-year-old, whose real name is Fatemah Khishvand, was jailed for obscenity and hijab insult, according to Iran’s Human Rights News Agency.

She was arrested in October 2019 for “corruption” and “blasphemy.” She was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

But after serving 14 months, Tabar was released from jail, according to activist Masih Alinejad.

When the young woman was sentenced to prison in 2020, Alinejad wrote online: “Sahar Tabar is only 19 years old. Her prank landed her in jail.”

Their appearance generated attention online, but it turned out they were the product of makeup and Photoshop.

“Her mother cries every day for her innocent daughter to be released. Dear Angelina Jolie, we need your voice in this matter. Help us.”

Her release comes after weeks of widespread protests in Iran following the death of Mahsa Amini, who was killed in police custody after her arrest for not wearing the hijab.

Sahar Tabar showed her true face after her release from prison (Rokna/YouTube)

Tabar said earlier that she had wanted to be famous since childhood and used makeup and photoshopped her images to increase her following on Instagram.

“Cyberspace was an easy way [de lograrlo]”, he commented. “It was much easier than becoming an actress.”

Tabar was in jail for 14 months of the 10 years to which she had been sentenced (sahartabar_officialx/Instagram)

She clarified that she had undergone some cosmetic procedures, including a nose job, lip fillers and liposuction, but stressed that the controversial images were due to makeup and photo editing.

Tabar admitted to the deception in 2017, telling the Russian media outlet Sputnik who altered the images for “fun”.

Tabar edited the images to look like Angelina Jolie and clarifies that she did it for fun (Getty Images)

She had previously claimed that she underwent more than 50 surgeries in her attempt to look like the Hollywood actress.

“Now I can see that I have something in common [con Angelina Jolie]but it’s for fun and looking like someone is not my goal, “he said.