Irina Baeva says she is “the girl in the blue bikini” while showing off her figure by the pool

Irina Baeva became the new “girl in the blue bikini”so he boasted to millions of social network followers with whom he shared a series of photographs with which he gave much to talk about.

Irina Baeva is about to fulfill the dream of marrying Gabriel Sotoand although they have had to postpone their plans due to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, the couple continues to show off their love during recent trips with which they are saying goodbye to singleness.

On this occasion, it was through her official Instagram account where the villain of the telenovela ‘Amor Divided’ was once again seen posing with a tiny blue bikini that exposed her slender figure.

“Shades of Blue or The Girl in the Blue Bikini“was the phrase with which he accompanied the series of sensual snapshots in which he is seen walking by the pool and posing in front of the mirror, all this during his stay at an exclusive hotel in San Miguel de Allende, Guanajuato.

But the 29-year-old television star has not only shown off her beauty on one occasion, since days before she appeared modeling a black bikini in front of the camera, of which she only revealed the crossed top that stylized her silhouette and revealed her daring personality. .

And although in the previous publications she appears showing off alone, the luxurious trip was made in the company of her fiancé, the actor Gabriel Soto, who through his social profile shared a video in which he showed his abilities as a swimmer.

This is how the couple of actors made up of Irina Baeva and Gabriel Soto enjoy their last single days, as revealed by the protagonist of ‘Single with daughters’, who last May confessed that he is enjoying this stage of life to the fullest. his life.

“In real life I am happy, I am in love, I am very happy, we are very excited about the wedding and we continue with the preparations“He said during an interview for Televisa Espectaculos.

You might also be interested in:

–Gabriel Soto is reunited with two loves from the past in his new novel, Is Irina Baeva jealous?

–VIDEO: Salvador Zerboni ‘rants’ against Irina Baeva in ‘The House of Celebrities’

–Irina Baeva shares the moving request that her father made regarding her wedding to Gabriel Soto