Iron Man, the Marvel hero has always had superpowers and this theory might convince you

Iron Man Was he really just a genius, billionaire, playboy and philanthropist? According to one theory, the Marvel hero played in the first 3 Phases from Robert Downey Jr. actually had superpowers just like Captain America, Thor or Doctor Strange.

A user on Reddit has in fact proved perplexed for all those times that Tony Stark aka Iron Man found himself close to death, but somehow managed to get away with it without too many consequences – if not at the very end of Avengers: Endgame. Before using the Glove, however, he faced alien armies, was in space and above all he was brutally beaten by Thanos same. How did he not die?

According to the theory, the reason is due to the fact that in reality Iron Man has always had superpowers. The assumption is that his father Howard Stark, once you have seen the benefits of the Super Soldier serum from Erskine on Steve Rogers, somehow managed to keep some of it and use it on his son. Thus, it would actually have been enough perhaps to overcome everything that has happened to him.

Among the examples cited to support the theory, the fact that the fragments of bomb stuck near the heart not only did not kill him, but did not even cause him an infection. This hypothesis would also explain how he was able to use the Infinity Gauntlet at the end of Endgame, an event at times inexplicable and on which much speculation has been made.

Another theory that has circulated over the years, in fact, claims that the possible powers of Iron Man do not derive from the serum, but from the influence of the Tesseract, used to “power” his reactor at some point in his life as an Iron Man.

What do you think of this curious theory? Does this seem plausible to you?

