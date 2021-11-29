Irpef 2021, second deposit by 30 November. How much do you have to pay

The 100% rate for the Irpef down payment has been confirmed

The countdown for the payment of the second or single installment of the 2021 tax advance begins to be paid by 30 November, even if the crisis is not completely overcome. For individuals, the deadline affects the payment of personal income tax, flat rate tax on rents, Ivie (properties abroad) and Ivafe (financial assets abroad). The holders of a VAT number must also pay the Irap advance and the Inps contributions, if due.

An important and delicate deadline because it cannot be paid in installments and this year there are no postponements of the deadline as happened last year. The only slight consolation is that, since the down payment is based on the data resulting from the declaration for 2020, a year of crisis for the pandemic, the amount due could be less expensive. Those who are recovering their turnover in 2021, and think of making more income than in 2020, should not consider it for the down payments. The higher taxes will be paid in balance in the summer of 2022. The 100% rate for the personal income tax down payment has been confirmed and unfortunately the rate of the flat rate coupon on rents is aligned for the first time.

© Reproduction Reserved