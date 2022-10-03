Is ‘Black Adam’ similar to ‘Doctor Strange 2’?

‘Black Adam’ is inspired by ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’, in a particular way.

Introducing Dwayne Johnson’s God-like anti-hero, Black Adam, to the worlds of DC – the pitch of Henry Cavill and his Superman, Ben Affleck’s Batman, Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman and Jason Momoa’s Aquaman – the new block buster causes him to collide with the American Justice Society.

For the Halloween horror special of sfxwhich will be available from October 5, the film’s producer, Beau Flynn, teased how this plot is similar to the Marvel sequel.

sfx

“I think it’s a really interesting approach to see the Justice Society of America come together to try and stop Black Adam,” the producer mentioned.

“There’s a bit of that in ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ in relation to the Scarlet Witch. I think it’s an interesting call to action, seeing that the Justice Society has to come together. They haven’t gotten together for a while, and they have to stop and arrest one of the world’s most powerful superheroes,Flynn commented.

As he himself alluded, ‘The Madness multiverse is dominated by an ongoing battle against the Scarlet Witch. (Elizabeth Olsen), who will stop at nothing to reunite with her lost sons, Billy and Tommy.

He even goes so far as to eliminate a group of heroes known as ‘The Illuminati’ in his attempt.

Marvel Studios

The Justice Society of America from ‘Black Adam’ includes Doctor Fate (Pierce Brosnan), Hawkman (aldis hodge), Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo) and Cyclones (Quintess Swindell).

Will they be victorious? Get ready for a good amount of clashes against The rock.

‘Black Adam’ opens in theaters, in Spain, on October 21.