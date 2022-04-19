ads

Ah, glorious purpose.

On April 18, Marvel Studios officially released the first trailer for its summer blockbuster Thor: Love and Thunder. The next installment follows Thor (Chris Hemsworth) in search of a new purpose in life; Unfortunately, that is cut short once a new threat, Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), arrives on the scene and attempts to take out all the gods.

The trailer also hints that the Guardians of the Galaxy will reunite, with Star-Lord, Rocket, Groot, Mantis, Drax, and Nebula briefly appearing in the first half of the footage. Missing from the group, however, is a certain adopted daughter of Thanos and former assassin: Gamora. As a result, fans can’t help but ask, “Where’s Gamora? Who is Gamora? Why is Gamora here?

So is Gamora in Thor: Love and Thunder, or is she alone somewhere? Here is everything we know.

Source: Marvel StudiosIs Gamora in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’?

Following the release of the Thor: Love and Thunder trailer, several fans expressed their grief at Gamora’s absence.

“Keeped looking for Gamora in the Love and Thunder trailer and thought ‘where’s my girl?’ then I remembered… the day was ruined,” one person shared on Twitter. Another commented: “I’m so excited for Love and Thunder, but God seeing the Guardians made me remember the Gamora-shaped hole in my heart.”

We also have a Gamora-shaped hole in our hearts and that’s because our favorite badass probably won’t be in Thor: Love and Thunder. Ugh, we know, it’s heartbreaking. We just want to see our girl again!

MCU fans remember that at the end of Endgame, the Guardians prepare to embark on a journey to find Gamora, who died in Infinity War but returned when her 2014 counterpart time-traveled to 2023 in Endgame. Therefore, his current location is unknown.

Also, with Thor joining the Guardians at the end of Endgame, it’s safe to say that the team leaves the former king of Asgard somewhere before finally setting out on the hunt for Gamora (thus kicking off the story in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3). ).

Zoe Saldana wants Gamora to reunite with her Guardian family.

We’ll surely miss Gamora’s presence in Thor: Love and Thunder, but we’re thrilled to see her story continue in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. And it looks like Zoe Saldana is excited too, as she discussed her wishes for her character in ACE Comic-Con in 2019.

“Eventually, there’s a part of me that wants her to come back, find her way back to the Guardians, but there’s also a part of me that wants to explore a bad Gamora,” Zoe explained via ComicBook.

She added: “I’ve never seen that, and she’s, you know, she’s considered the deadliest assassin, the deadliest woman in the galaxy, so I’d also like to see what that anger looks like because it would just give me layers. what to work on. But yeah, I want him back with the Guardians.”

Thor: Love and Thunder hits theaters on July 8.

