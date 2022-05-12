Is it good or bad to eat salad at night?

Daily nutrition can be a difficult task for many people, as there are those who do not know what kind of dishes to prepare. To receive comprehensive advice, the ideal is to consult a nutritionist to build a meal plan, taking into account the individual needs of each organism.

Some people believe that eating salad at night can be a serious mistake. Regarding this, The vanguard He clarifies that “not much less eating salad for dinner is harmful, on the contrary, in our diet we only consume about half of the recommended vegetables, and these should always be present at least in the main meals (lunch and dinner)”.

There is also a popular belief that eating salad at night contributes to fluid retention in the body. On the contrary, this type of food helps combat the treatment of this condition. “Vegetables are a very good tool for weight control diets, and on the other, because their Potassium intake helps us manage the correct elimination of liquids”explains the nutritionist Aitor Sánchez in The vanguard.

A healthy diet

A healthy diet is characterized by providing “the nutrients that the body needs to maintain the proper functioning of the organism, preserve or restore health, minimize the risk of disease, guarantee reproduction, gestation, lactation, development and adequate growth,” he explains. the Colombian Ministry of Health.

It is essential to have a healthy diet, because in addition to providing nutrients for the overall well-being of the human body, it contributes to the prevention and combat of some non-communicable diseases such as diabetes and malnutrition. “Diets rich in fruits and vegetables may reduce the risk of some types of cancer and other chronic diseases. Fruits and vegetables also provide essential vitamins and minerals, fiber, and other substances that are important for good health,” explains the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The World Health Organization emphasizes that there is no general formula for feeding all people but that “the exact composition of a varied, balanced and healthy diet will be determined by the characteristics of each person (age, sex, life habits and degree of physical activity), the cultural context, the food available in the place and the eating habits”.

As explained by experts from the National Institutes of Health in the United States, a healthy eating plan must be followed to avoid obesity and being overweight, one of the health conditions that can put people’s lives at risk. Therefore, they point out the characteristics of a balanced diet:

A variety of vegetables, fruits, and whole grains, such as brown rice, oatmeal, and whole-wheat bread.

Fat-free or low-fat dairy products, such as milk, yogurt, and cheese, and similar products, such as soy beverages.

A variety of protein foods, including seafood, lean meat and poultry, eggs, legumes (beans and peas), nuts, seeds, and soy products.

Oils, such as olive and canola oils, and those found in nuts, olives, and avocados.

It also includes:

Consume fewer foods and beverages that contain refined, added sugars, and salt (sodium)

Regulate the size of the portions.

Limit the consumption of foods with saturated fats and trans fats (desserts and fried foods).

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an eating plan that provides essential nutrients for the well-being of the body stands out because: