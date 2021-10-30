Is it worth investing in Bitcoin today?

You may have heard stories of investments of a few hundred euros in Bitcoin, which have turned into tens, if not hundreds of thousands, in the space of a few years. It’s all true. Compared to when it was born, this cryptocurrency has grown a lot in value and many people, who were willing to buy bitcoins when few would have bet on it, have grown enormously rich. And now, is it possible to predict if the Bitcoin value will rise? Is investing in bitcoin still worthwhile? In this article we will try to answer these questions.

Especially the first time you invest in cryptocurrencies, uncertainty and skepticism can be a lot and it is normal to feel scared. On the other hand, in the world of investments, there are aspects that you can learn about only after going through several market cycles and Bitcoin trading is one of them.

Also for this reason, it is very difficult to definitively answer the question of whether it is worthwhile to invest in Bitcoin. As happens with any type of investment, and even more so for a type with such high volatility, it would not be honest to say too much, because no one can know for sure in which direction Bitcoins will go in the short term.

Just think of what happened in 2017, when from a maximum of $ 20,000, the value of Bitcoin dropped in a very short time to $ 3,500.

What most analysts agree on, however, is that if you want to invest in Bitcoin, and above all make money with Bitcoin, you have to have a long time horizon, because in the long term the price will rise. Cryptocurrencies are a highly speculative asset and still have room to grow. So, if you have patience and time, the results will come. That said, the key thing to do if you want to invest in Bitcoin successfully is to have a plan.

How to invest in Bitcoin in 2021

Is there anyone in the world who manages to remain impassive in the face of all their profits (and most of their invested capital) that disappear within a few weeks? Probably not. However, if you want to get on the cryptocurrency roller coaster and understand how to invest in Bitcoin in the best way, you need to do two things:

forget about the money you have invested, pretend you no longer have it and stop checking the price all the time;

equip yourself with a strategic investment plan.

Regarding the second point, it is important that in your plan are defined:

the amount of the investment;

the threshold reached which it will be time to sell;

the amount to be divested when this threshold is reached;

an exit strategy, if things go wrong.

All this because investing in Bitcoin today means knowing how to react to market fluctuations and only by having a strategic plan available, which lists the various actions to be taken depending on the scenarios that arise, will it be possible to resist the crashes and rises that will come. (because they will come).

Where to trade and buy Bitcoins

But let’s get to the heart of the matter, namely where to buy Bitcoin. There are two ways: using an exchange or trading online.

Through exchanges you can buy and sell cryptocurrencies directly. If you choose to trade Bitcoins on the trading platforms instead, you do not buy them directly, but using the so-called Contracts for Difference (CFD) you speculate on the price trend.

Coinbase is a trusted and well-known exchange platform where you can deposit your money to buy cryptocurrencies. It has lower fees than average and is simple to use, even for beginners. Among the trading platforms, however, Binance is among the most reliable and secure, on it you can trade Bitcoin and buy Bitcoin with a credit card.

Regardless of cryptocurrency, to manage transactions you will need to equip yourself with an electronic wallet protected by encryption. There are dozens of e-wallets, but since we are talking about Bitcoin, the best way to choose the wallet that best suits your needs is by using the practical service that you find on the official website of the cryptocurrency.

Why invest in Bitcoin now

As you may have noticed too, Bitcoins and cryptocurrencies follow cycles, during which they rise and then collapse and rise. We are now in a cycle where there is still a lot of room to climb. If you are ready to invest in Bitcoin now, a good strategy can be to buy Bitcoin for a value equal to 50% of your capital and monitor the progress of the investment. When you feel calm and satisfied with the results achieved, you can invest the remaining part of the money in Bitcoin, always defining the target price, after which you can divest part of the capital or the entire amount.

One last piece of advice we want to give you, is to read the news and stay informed, it is the only way to keep up with such a highly volatile market.



