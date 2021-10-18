Meghan Markle’s diet has always attracted the attention of many onlookers. To keep the bench is another question: is the Duchess vegan?

Meghan Markle always manages to make people argue. Whenever he makes a statement, websites around the world report his words. Whenever he releases ainterview, the latter is sold all over the world. It also happened with the famous interview granted to Oprah Winfrey a few months ago.

The interview also arrived in our country and sparked many controversy due to the allegations of racism that the Duchess of Sussex she moved against her husband’s relatives Harry. This would have been the reason that convinced the couple to leave the UK to move overseas.

Today i Sussex live in United States of America, precisely in the Santa Barbara County, in California. Their villa of Montecito is valued at approximately $ 14 million. It is the price to pay if your neighbors call each other Jennifer Lopez or Jennifer Aniston. It is a very luxurious neighborhood full of VIPs.

In the last few hours there is another topic that holds the bench and that concerns the former American actress: Is Meghan Markle vegan? His advice on which diets to follow always go around the world and are reported by all newspapers who deal with nutrition. It was precisely the former star of Hollywood to answer the important question. Let’s find out what he said together Meghan Markle about his food tastes.

Is Meghan Markle vegan? Here is the answer

Meghan Markle, after the birth of the baby Archie, she decided not to put too much stress on her body. The former American actress realized that it would be impossible to go back to showing off the physicist she had before the two pregnancies and that’s why she changed some eating habits.

There Duchess of Sussex eat wholemeal bread, cheese omelettes for breakfast, eaten together with a glass of warm water. At lunch you cannot give up a good dish of pasta, accompanied by vegetables and protein-rich salads or a little chicken. For dinner still pasta or fish grilled and toast.

The former protagonist of Suits eliminated the coffee, replacing it with centrifuges and smoothies. But above all it has continued in recent years to do physical activity, but not excessively as was the case in the past. The rumors about the diet therefore belie the alleged news that defined the vegan Duchess of Sussex. And it is she who explains this passage.

“In the morning I always take apples, cabbage, spinach, lemon and ginger, all pureed”, he has declared Meghan, who added: “I prefer all of these things to coffee. During the week I eat vegan, at the weekend I introduce foods of animal origin. I like to consume foods that are good for my body “.