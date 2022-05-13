Is Octavio Ocaña alive? The PHOTO of a young man IDENTICAL to the actor goes viral

Eight months have passed since the death of the television actor, Octavio Ocañaand a young woman circulating on social networks could confirm that the young man is alive, for which a series of questions have been generated.

It was at the end of October 2021, when the news broke that the young man who played “Benito Rivers” in “Neighbors” over 16 years he had died of an alleged gunshot to the head.

Since then, his family has rested until the true reasons for his death are clarified, since different versions have been created through social networks about his death.

What is a fact is that his loss has left a true void within his family and his followers, who knew him as the cute red-haired boy from the famous comedy series.

So his fans have been very aware of the investigation and each of the details that involve the actor and his terrible death, so now they are somewhat confused.

And it is that through social networks the image of a young man who is identical to the late Octavio Ocaña, so they question his possible death, which some describe as a smoke screen.

The actor passed away in one of the best stages of his career. Photo: IG / octavioocaa

What is a fact is that some versions have revolved around his death such as drugs and even a possible link with drug trafficking, rumors that his family has denied from the beginning.

Is Octavio Ocaña alive?

And it is that through the networks, the image of a young man who could well pass for the deceased actor has become viral, since his features are quite similar, and by the time of his disappearance the appearance could be understood.

So far the identity of the young man has not been confirmed but a man with white skin, red hair, beard and mustache is seen, information that was disclosed in the middle “For This!”.

And it is that the man who has been confused with the TV star was caught at a party, this while he was seen dancing the song “My eyes cry for you”.

It should be noted that this image has exposed a series of speculations that have been brought out by the cyber community itself, since the young man is identical to the actor and interpreter.

Some dare to ensure that the death of the young actor was only faked, this to what Octavio I could get out of the problems I had had, within which drugs and narco stands out.

So far the family has not said anything about it. Photo: IG / octavioocaa

