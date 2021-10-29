News

Is Robert Kardashian really Khloé’s father? Let’s find out together!

Numerous rumors have been circulating on the Internet for years, doubting the actual authorship of Robert Kardashian Sr. towards Khloé Kardashian. But before we get into the gist, let’s take a quick look at the family members.

Members of America’s most famous family, the Kardashian clan

From the first marriage of Kris Jenner with the lawyer Robert Kardashian are born Khloé, Kourtney, Kim And Rob. Subsequently, with the second marriage contracted with Caitlyn Jenner, are born Kyle And Kendal Jenner.

Robert Kardashian gained notoriety in 1995, because he will take the side of the defense attorney of OJ Simpson (actor and ex-football player, accused and later found guilty of the death of his wife and best friend), in the famous “OJ Simpson case” which will attract the interest of spectators from all over the globe. But unfortunately in 2003 he will disappear due to esophageal cancer at the age of 59.

What was Khloé’s relationship with her father Robert?

In an interview some time ago Khloé spent excellent words towards her father who has now risen to heaven, demonstrating the great affection she has for him and recalling the teachings he left her as an inheritance:

We were all close to my father. My dad definitely worked all the time, but looking back I never noticed. He was always with us the whole time and I think he had a good way of balancing the work, taking care of her children and being present. He was at all of our sporting events, plays and that sort of thing. […] He was a great dad.

But why does anyone claim that they are not father and daughter? It all stems from the little resemblance between little Kardashian and the lawyer. The rumors that speculate on the legitimacy of Robert’s paternity, have thrown in the middle of the storm the name of another well-known face that we have already talked about previously: Orenthal James Simpson. In fact the latter in 2019 had to publish a video clarification, to silence evil tongues. In support Khloé led a DNA test (23andME test) verifying its genes Middle Eastern and not African Americans.

