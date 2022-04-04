Is swine fever back in Italy? How to recognize the symptoms

Swine fever, there is a suspicious death in our country that brings back the specter of this virus. Let’s see in detail what is happening.

In Italy, there is some concern about a possible return of swine fever to the territory. It all started a few days ago, later the death of a 17-year-old girl in Perugia.

The investigations seem to have in fact led the team of doctors to believe that the young woman was affected by this disease, thus raising the alarm in the rest of the country on the return of swine flu.

Swine fever, because there is so much concern in our country

We are talking about a virus that science has known since 2009 after some cases started in Mexico, that started a global pandemic. The official was given at the time by the World Health Organization, although fortunately the alarm had returned in the summer, after a few months. In all, however, this virus it had caused between one hundred and four hundred thousand deaths.

This is why his possible return to the West is of so much concern. Also because we have just come to the tail of a pandemic that has lasted two years forever changed our world. The first thing to know is that swine flu is very similar to flu and has an incubation period of the virus in the human body. which varies from one to seven days.

Swine fever, here are what symptoms it can present

Those affected generally experience fever, cold, headache and sore throat, cough and chills. Sometimes they can be felt even muscle aches. It is a virus that is very often contracted due to some negligence in the kitchen that is too often committed. Such as habit not to eat well-cooked meatwhich thus encourages the spread of the virus if present in the food.

This is indeed an important aspect to understand. Even an infected pork, when it is well cooked, sees the ability to transmit the virus canceled, as viruses are always killed when a certain temperature is exceeded during cooking. The swine flu virus can be transmitted person-to-person through secretions from the nose, or from the throat.

For this reason, respecting the same hygiene rules that have basically characterized these last two years, becomes fundamental. Just as it is always advisable wash your hands carefully before cooking any food.

At the beginning of 2022, new cases of African black plague had also been recorded in Italy

What happened in Perugia is worrying, also because already at the beginning of January of this year, they had been reported on the national territory, some cases of black swine fever from Africa. It is a disease that has been circulating in the old continent for several years now. And in fact, as soon as the news of the first cases in our country at the beginning of the year arrived, 114 municipalities have taken specific containment measures.

Among these regions such as Piedmont and Liguria, which due to the vastness of their farms, were more exposed to the circulation of the virus. As far as we know African swine fever originated in Kenya, later becoming endemic throughout Sub-Saharan Africa. The first time it entered our country was in 1967. Moreover, it is a particularly resistant virus which can survive in an external environment for over three months.

(The information in the article is for informational purposes only and concerns scientific studies published in medical journals. Therefore, it does not replace the consultation of a doctor or specialist, and should not be considered for formulating treatments or diagnoses)