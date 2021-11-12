“Is the cost of living rising? We are lowering the prices!”

Esselunga has launched a campaign against the rise in basic spending, lowering prices by 6%. All affected products.

“Is the cost of living rising? We lower the prices! “, this is the winning slogan of the campaign Esselunga against price increases general on the basic expense. In fact, the increase in the prices of raw materials affects the global market and especially consumers. In Italy, after the news of the increase in the car tax and the electricity and gas bills, this would be an extremely counterproductive maneuver. We see all the products at a reduced price from Esselunga.

To meet the needs of Italian consumers and the global market, long S has decided to implement a move against the trend. In view of the general price increases on raw materials and, therefore, on customer base spending, the well-known supermarket chain has launched a campaign aimed atlowering of prices. On 11 November, the campaign kicked off in all Esselunga supermarkets. First, the owners have compiled a list of all of those essential products, most affected by the rise in prices. Once the list was drawn up with the typical products of each customer’s basic shopping, they lowered the prices by 6%. Let’s see the complete list of all the products involved.

Esselunga, 1500 discounted products to meet Italians

To counter the rise in industry prices on raw materials, from wheat, to energy up to soaps and preserves, Martina Caprotti And Gabriele Villa, the presidents of Esselunga have launched a challenge. A challenge that is also an economic commitment to the customers of the well-known supermarket chain, affected by the increase in prices on basic necessities. “It’s time to take action to support customers whose consumption risks being under pressure”, says the manager of Esselunga. The campaign against price increases represents a strong signal for industries and for the global market with which Esselunga hopes to establish a dialogue in order not to create further tensions.

The well-known supermarket chain will take care of the temporary lowering of prices from the price list. Among the essential products selected by Esselunga for the discount are: pasta, rice, oil, cans, preserves, milk, tomato sauce, hygiene products. About 1500 products will be discounted by 6% in all Esselunga sales channels, including in online shops.

Sophia Melfi