is the feud between the two finally over?

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is back on talking friction with the co-star of Fast and Furious Vin Diesel

Between Dwayne Johnson And Vin Diesel a feud has been going on for a long time. But according to The Rock, the two they are finally willing to bury the hatchet. In an interview with Vanity Fair This week, Johnnson indulged in a lot of statements about his private life, including the reasons for his friction with the star of Fast and Furious. Apparently, a critical post against Vin Diesel forced him into a meeting, not exactly peaceful, with his “rival”. At that time the two were busy on the set of theeighth chapter from the saga and have decided, for the good of the project, to put aside their differences and accept that they are two people with completely opposite characters.

In fact, in previous posts, Dwayne Johnson had thanked Vin Diesel for giving him the opportunity to become part of this huge franchise. Fast and Furious, in fact, has contributed to increasing the popularity of the wrestler as an actor, to date engaged in many films, including the recent Jungle Cruise. And even the saga has gained a lot from the rivalry brought on by Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) e Luke Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson).

The Rock – according to the manufacturer of Hobbs and Shaw Miram Garcia – will not be present in the next chapters of the saga, but his character’s path will continue. It is therefore probable that a new actor will enter the scene. What is certain is that The Rock has dropped the franchise to devote himself to other projects. And judging by the amount of films he has in the pipeline – he’s just finished filming Red Notice, soon streaming on Netflix and has signed with Disney for the sequel to Jungle Cruise – made the right decision.