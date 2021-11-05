is the oldest snow tongue, anxious Scotland

The oldest snow in Britain, possibly in the world, is at risk. The sensational natural phenomenon photographed by researcher Iain Cameron in Scotland, in a remote point of the mountain range in the north of the country, is in danger of disappearing permanently due to climate change. Researchers, after conducting extensive investigations, believe it may have melted only eight times in the past 300 years. Hence its nickname, The Sphinx.

Due to the particular environmental conditions, the “snow patch” discovered and photographed by Cameron does not melt, not even during the summer months of the year.

The place of The Sphinx

The Sphinx is located in a very remote area, a side of the Braeriach, the third highest mountain in Great Britain which is part of the Cairngorms mountain range. According to what was reported in some analyzes, the snow would have melted safely only on seven different occasions in the past: in 1933, in 1959, in 1996, in 2003, in 2006, in 2017 and in 2018. Another, moreover, would be prior to the 1930s perhaps during the 18th century.

The scientist

He defines himself as an amateur scientist, but he is actually a profound connoisseur and researcher in the field of natural sciences, Iain Cameron, the man who photographed the “snow patch” last October 20. Cameron has spent the past 25 years studying snow in the hills and mountains of Scotland.

Extraordinarily close call for The Sphinx. It was visited today just before noon, and found to be tiny. Less than 1m long, but crucially only a few cms thick. The view of myself and another expert observer is that it melted today, probably around 4pm. 📷 Colin Hutt 1/2 pic.twitter.com/e6SkyWxgxO – Iain Cameron (@theiaincameron) October 20, 2021

The disappearance of The Sphinx

There is strong concern over the possible disappearance, for the third time in five years, of The Sphinx. For Cameron “There is no doubt that global warming is helping to accelerate the melting of this perennial snow“.

A report published last year on this snowpack and climate change on Mount Cairngorm found a dramatic rise in temperatures and a drastic reduction in snow across the region compared to the past 100 years. The report was commissioned by the Cairngorms National Park Authority.

For Mike Rivington, scientist at the James Hutton Institute in Aberdeen “once we pass 2040 at this rate, it will no longer be possible to go back and climate change will be irreversible“. “By 2080, there may be some winters where there will be no more perennial snow“, has continued. “Snow spots are concrete indicators of climate change – he concluded – precisely because they tend to be sensitive to even small changes in temperature. What is happening in these mountains can act as a wake-up call for other parts of the country and the world.

