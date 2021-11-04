Is the yoke steering wheel uncomfortable? A Tesla Model S owner replaced it with the Model 3 owner, rewriting the firmware

Tesla introduced in the new Model S And Model X the so-called steering wheel yoke, that is without the typical circle, but cut, as they say in the jargon, “with butterfly wings”. This caused discussion right away, especially in terms of comfort and safety, also because the new steering wheel is not accompanied by a by-wire system, and it doesn’t even have levers of the direction indicators or gear selection, controls that have been moved to buttons or the center display.

At first it looked like Tesla could offer a traditional steering wheel as an option as well, but instead Elon Musk in person has announced that the yoke will be the only steering wheel available, apparently also in Europe, given that the legislation does not prohibit shapes other than the round one.

One of the new owners of the Model S for decided that the yoke was not for him, or at least he wanted to go back to traditional levers. Thus began a reverse engineering work, to intercept the digital signals of the new steering wheel and adapt them to the old controls. In a way, Tesla’s economies of scale helped him, as the steering wheel lock block of the new Model S is the same part number used in Model 3, which allowed him to easily accommodate traditional levers.

The troubles have started here, as the system of the new car, although an evolution of that of Model 3, does not recognize the levers simply by connecting the cables. The user has thus had to write firmware, using Particle Photon and Carloop, in order to translate the signals and send them to Model S in the correct way.

But once he noticed that the thing was feasible (in the image we see the work in the yoke phase with traditional levers) he thought to go further, and completely transplant the Model 3 round steering wheel. Here, too, meticulous work was required to reprogram the wheels on the steering wheel and make them communicate correctly with the system. We also have a video where we see the various commands working and, for those wishing to launch into similar activities, there is also a GitHub page for sharing procedures.