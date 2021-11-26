is this the map of the first DLC of the Xbox racing game?

Forza Horizon 5 has only been available for a few weeks on Windows PC and Xbox consoles, but a rumor that appeared on the pages of 4chan may have revealed some contents of the first DLC of the open world racing game.

What is shown inside the post is the alleged map that we will be able to explore freely in the first expansion of Forza Horizon 5. It is a very intricate layout, typical of an urban setting, which in this case also overlooks the coast.

We know well, in any case, how 4chan is not the most reliable of sources. It also appears strange that a collaborator of the studio who took part in the project for a short time – and who would therefore be easily identifiable by Playground – spreads this delicate information so lightly. For these reasons, we invite you to take what is reported with a grain of salt, awaiting official updates on post-launch support for the auto title.

Forza Horizon 5 scored the best launch in Xbox history, fully living up to the expectations of fans of the series and becoming a new benchmark for racing games. On the occasion of Everyeye Expo we have dedicated an appointment to digital photography in Forza Horizon 5 in the company of Davide di Tria.