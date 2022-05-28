Is Toni Costa still in love with Adamari López?

Mezcaliente Toni Costa and Adamari Lopez

Toni Costa has been the target of speculation and criticism for the various comments she has made about Adamari López, with whom she had a ten-year relationship and fathered her 6-year-old daughter Alaia. The Spanish dancer has referred many times to his past with the Puerto Rican host, during her confinement in the second season of “La Casa de los Famosos” (Telemundo), which has generated questions among the public.

On social networks, comments are raining where he questions whether Costa really took his ex out of his heart. “One thing is that Adamari is the mother of her daughter and another is that she has to mention her in everything, many times without asking. Right now he jumped without anyone asking him that he fixed everything for Adamari, I see that @adamarilopez has made his life and doesn’t live mentioning it, it’s as if she hasn’t gotten over it yet. My God! ”,“ I am seeing Tony that he wants to slip back into Adamari’s fame to win the reality show. He does not mention the girlfriend, because with her he does not win, they tie him up more and it is convenient for him to mention adamari”, and “I spoke better about the girlfriend, why about Adamari? if he doesn’t want her anymore, ”were some of the comments left by netizens on Telemundo’s social networks.

But not only the public has been struck by the emphasis that the dancer has placed on his relationship with his ex. The television host Myrka Dellanos shared her theory stating that Costa is still in love with López.

“I think Toni is still in love with Adamari, honestly. Because if I were her girlfriend, I would be very insulted because she talks more about her ex than about her, “said Dellanos, referring to how she would feel in the place of Evelyn Beltrán, Toni Costa’s current girlfriend.

Among the comments that the dancer has made about Adamari López, he has referred to how they met, the beauty routines of the Puerto Rican to look so young and how much his breakup affected him.

It should be remembered that the couple ended their relationship in May 2021, after ten years of union. According to statements made by López at the time, it was she who made the decision to separate.

“There are things that I could not allow for myself, but especially for my daughter. He and I already know what happened. He knows the reason. I did not make the decision lightly, it was not a tantrum, it is not a whim and it is not a punishment (…) We were going through a situation that had happened on more than one occasion and that I was not going to allow myself. After all the things I’ve been through, I can’t afford it. What was happening was not the right thing to do,” he told People en Español magazine.

Although many affirm that the Spaniard must continue to be in love with his ex, others accuse him of taking advantage of his fame to succeed within “La Casa de los Famosos”. Love or opportunism?