Is Zendaya cheating on Tom Holland with Andrew Garfield? We take stock of the rumor!

Zendaya Maree Stoermer Coleman is an American actress and singer. She was born on September 1, 1996. She has received numerous accolades, including a Primetime Emmy Award.

In addition to his acting profession, Zendaya tried her hand at music. In 2011, he released the singles “Swag It Out” and “Watch Me”, the latter being a collaboration with Bella Thorne. She signed with Hollywood Records in 2012 and released “Replay”, her debut single, which charted in the top 40 of the Billboard Hot 100 in the United States.

Her self-titled debut studio album received moderate critical acclaim and moderate success upon its release in 2013. In 2018, she had her biggest commercial success as an artist with “Rewrite the Stars”, a collaboration with Zac Efron of the Original Sound Track from The Greatest Showman. The song received multi-platinum sales certifications and made the top 20 on several record charts around the world.

But where is Tom Holland?

During the Oscars 2022 the stars of No Way Home Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), Zendaya (MJ Williams) and Andrew Garfield (Peter Parker/Spider-Man) show off their unique outfits. Still, star Tom Holland is nowhere in sight, especially when Zendaya and Garfield pose for photos together:

Marvel Fans were quick to point out that Tom Holland, Marvel’s golden star and Zendaya’s boyfriend, is missing the Oscars, though No Way Home was nominated for two Oscars and may have won the vote of Oscar fans:

Andrew Garfield was all smiles when he spotted Zendaya, waving at his costar from Spiderman to pose for a selfie on the red carpet.

Wherever Tom Holland is, fans are sure to be curious why the Marvel star wasn’t in attendance for his movie’s biggest night in Hollywood.

Zendaya’s relationship with Andrew Garfield, info or intox?

Spider-Man producer Amy Pascal advised Zendaya and Tom Holland not to date Peter Parkers before dating their co-stars.

Tobey Maguire and Kristen Dunst started dating in 2002 while filming Spider-Man, but the romance was short-lived. Andrew Garfield dated Emma Stone, who played Gwen Stacy in the film; the two dated for over four years before going their separate ways.

Reportedly, Amy Pascal was asked why each Spider-Man actor dated their co-lead in an interview with The New York Times. Pascal was not present throughout Tobey Maguire’s connection with Kirsten Dunst, but she was present with Tom Holland and Zendaya, as well as Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone.

Franchise producer says she doesn’t know why it keeps happening and they ‘ignore’ her despite his warnings.

"When we first launched them, I took Tom and Zendaya and taught them a lesson," she said. Don't even think about going there. Make a conscious effort to walk away from it. Andrew and Emma received the same advice from me. It's possible that this complicates things further, you know?

The supposed pair were advised not to date in real life after their relationship status made headlines. Amy Pascal, the lead producer of “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” gave them instructions.

When they were both in the first cast of ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2017, she told them not to date, according to The New York Times.

“When Tom and Zendaya were the first cast, I took them aside and gave them a talk. Don’t go there at all. She advised, “Avoid it. »

Amy also claims that she told Garfield and Stone about the situation, but they ignored her. “Andrew and Emma both received the same advice from me. “You know, it could only make things worse. “And they all turned their backs on me,” she said.

Meanwhile, a sequel to the film is already in development. Amy Pascal and Kevin Feige, the producers of Spider-Man: No Way Home, have revealed more details about the film’s production, indicating that Disney/Marvel and Sony are “actively beginning to build” the Spider-next Man movie.

“As producers, we always anticipate things to go well,” Pascal explained. “Working with Kevin is a pleasure. We have a great working relationship with Tom Rothman, who oversees Sony and has been very helpful. Tom is an excellent leader with lots of innovative ideas. I hope this will continue permanently.

“Spider-Man: No Way Home,” their latest film, is in theaters now. Holland reprises her role as Spider-Man, while Zendaya reprises her role as Mary Jane. Jacob Batalon is reprising his role as Ned Leeds, Marisa Tomei is reprising his role as Aunt May, Jon Favreau is reprising his role as Happy Hogan, and Benedict Wong is reprising his role as Wong from “Doctor Strange.”