Isco, to Barca? They affirm that the man from Malaga has an offer…

Real Madrid will leave some of the most iconic players of the last decade in the summer. Marcelo, as well as Isco Alarcón and Gareth Bale, complete their contract in June and the white institution does not have plans to renew their contracts. That is why the transfer window is presented as an opportunity for them to find a new destination to continue their careers in the elite of world football.

Bale showed with Wales that he still has quality in his boots, which opens the door for him to return to the Premier, where he excelled at Southampton and ‘exploded’ with Tottenham. However, the future looks different for Isco. The man from Malaga is 29 years old and can still play about three campaigns at the best level. That is why several media outlets have begun to investigate what the elastic will be that he will wear during the 2022/23 campaign.

Now, according to the web portal ‘Soymadridista.com’, the midfielder would have an offer from FC Barcelona on his table, and he would be meditating whether to accept it or not. Isco is one of the footballers who has played the fewest minutes under the tutelage of Carlo Ancelotti, who has only used him in 14 games for a total of 342 minutes. He has seen the door on two occasions, one in the League and another in the Copa del Rey.

The one from Benalmádena would have chosen to continue his career in Spain despite receiving several proposals from abroad. Sevilla, with the endorsement of Julen Lopetegui, would have made a move to obtain his services, and just when it seemed that the harmony was total, the blaugrana team entered the discussion. If this information is affirmative, the Spaniard will have to think twice about what colors to wear during the next course.

Signing… unlikely?

Although Isco’s experience and characteristics could be adapted to Xavi Hernández’s game system, the truth is that it is a complicated operation. First, Madrid is the eternal rival of the Catalans, and it seems complicated that his decision is to ‘change sides’ after almost 10 seasons at the Santiago Bernabéu. Added to it, Barça’s midfield is full of young talentso signing a player of almost 30 years would be ‘against’ the club’s new reconstruction policy.