Isola dei Famosi 2022, former Serie A bomber among the castaways: crazy public. In the midst of the maneuvers for the cast, a surprise name appears

There are still just under three months to go before the shipwrecked landed in Honduras and the public’s attention is all concentrated on the second part of the GF Vip 6. But in the meantime, the great maneuvers for the cast of the Island of the Famous 2022 have already begun and among the competitors also the name of a former Serie A bomber.

As anticipated by the ‘Corriere dello Sport’ in the midst of the competitors of the Canale 5 reality show, in fact, there could also be Hakan Sukur, former striker of Turin, Inter and Parma. Absolute idol in Turkey (8 leagues and a Uefa Cup with Galatasaray), he arrived in Turin in 2005 with only a few months. Then he returned in 2000 for a season with the Nerazzurri and another in Emilia.

After his career as a footballer, he devoted himself to politics and ended up being elected to parliament, but in the opposition party to the Turkish leader Erdogan. So in 2015 he fled his country because he risked arrest and took refuge in the United States. As he recently told ‘Sportweek’ he lives in Washington as a driver for Uber and a bookseller but dreams of returning to Turkey even if it is not possible now.

Isola dei Famosi 2022, former Serie A bomber among the castaways: all the news on the cast

The name of Hakan Sukur is added to those that have already been circulating for a few days, even if they have never been confirmed by the production. As Loredana Lecciso with her daughter Yasmine, but also Alessia Fabiani who had consecrated herself as ‘Letterina’ together with Ilary Blasi, or Olga Plachina, Russian athlete and wife of Aldo Montano.

In the role of envoy it should be re-proposed Massimiliano Rosolino which, however, has not yet dissolved its reservations. Totally on the high seas, instead, the search for opinion makers: Ilary Blasi’s dream would be to have Ambra Angiolini, but at the moment there will remain only one hope.