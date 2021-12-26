Israel, ‘let’s double the Jewish population on the Golan’ – Middle East

The Israeli government has decided to double the Jewish population of the Golan and to allocate one billion shekels (about 285 million euros) for this purpose: premier Naftali Bennett announced today in an extraordinary session of the council of ministers held in the kibbutz Mevo Hama (Golan). “We decided to seize the moment,” he said.

After recalling the US recognition of Israeli sovereignty over the Golan and the ten years of civil war in Syria, “every person now understands – according to Bennett – that we must prefer quiet, green and prosperous heights under Israel than any other alternative”.

Bennett specified that the Israeli city of Katzrin (7,000 inhabitants) will be extended with two new neighborhoods. In addition, two new Jewish settlements will be created: Assif and Meitar. Today, about 25,000 Israelis and as many Druze of Syrian origin reside on the Golan Heights. Since 1981, when Israel extended its legislation to the Golan, they have been entitled to apply for Israeli identity cards. The premier added that one of the circumstances that influenced today’s decision is also linked to the Covid crisis “which has shown many Israelis that it is not compulsory to live in the center of the country and that it is also possible to work from home”. The government will offer them adequate infrastructure. Finally, the premier noted with satisfaction that the decision to extend the settlements on the Golan was approved by both right-wing and left-wing ministers.