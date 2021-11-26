Israel puts the brakes on companies that sell information technology after the Pegasus case: they will only be able to have relations with 37 countries

The Israeli Ministry of Defense it has drastically reduced the number of countries to which companies can sell information technology amid the global fallout on the Israeli spyware company NSO Group. Before the signing of the contract all Israeli companies dealing with defense-related products and materials will have to obtain a favorable opinion from the ministry. The updated November list consists of 37 countries, down from 102 in October. Countries with questionable precedents on human rights, including new allies of Israel, as the Morocco they United Arab Emirates, they have been removed. So too Saudi Arabia And Mexico.

The Saudis would have used it Pegasus spyware of the NSO to monitor Jamal Khashoggi, the Washington Post reporter killed in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in 2018. Mexico also made extensive use of this technology for surveillance of journalists And activists rights rights, 59 of which have been killed or mysteriously disappeared since 2019. However, theIndia, who has also been accused of using NSO technology on journalists, opposition politicians and activists, remains on the updated list.

The new rules should deal a severe blow to Israel’s information technology industry. The NSO group has faced a torrent of international criticism over allegations of helping governments spying on dissidents and human rights activists. NSO insists that its product is only meant to help countries fight the crime and the terrorism, but it has no qualms about selling “its” product to countries that have very little democratic. The company’s flagship spyware, Pegasus, is considered to be one of the most powerful tools of computer surveillance available on the market, giving operators the ability to take full control of a target’s phone, download all data from the device or activate the camera or the microphone without the user knowing.

The Commerce Department of United States weeks ago he inserted NSO into the blacklist, limiting the ties of the company based in Herzliya with American companies on the allegations that “it allowed foreign governments to conduct a transnational repression” but also of having constituted a threat to national interests Americans. Last Tuesday also the Apple sued NSO Group for targeting users of its devices, saying the company at the center of the Pegasus surveillance scandal must be held accountable. “To prevent further abuse and damage to its users, Apple is also seeking a permanent injunction to ban NSO Group from using any software, Apple device or service, ”the Cupertino company said in a statement announcing the lawsuit.

This was the second time the NSO group has been targeted by a major US company, after that Facebook sued the Israeli company in 2019 for the targeting of users of its messaging application Whatsapp. Earlier this month, a U.S. Court of Appeals dismissed a motion by NSO Group to dismiss Facebook’s lawsuit. In a 3-0 vote, the court dismissed NSO’s defense that “he could claim thesovereign immunity foreign “, opening the company to further lawsuits such as the one filed by Apple last Tuesday. The huge profits accrued since 2016 by the Herzilya Company risk ending up in lawyers and compensation.

Earlier this week, the rating agency Moody’s has published data indicating that the NSO group is at increasing risk of insolvency for about 500 million dollars of debt due to impending cash flow problems after entering the company Black List of the United States. The NSO had already decided to terminate relations with the‘emir Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum (UAE) three weeks ago. Because the ruler of Dubai was using Pegasus to hack his phones ex wife – the Princess Haya, sister of the Jordanian king Abdallah – and some people close to her. For over a year the princess has fled the kingdom of the Gulf to escape her husband’s obsessions and has taken refuge with her two children in the London residence of the Hussein family.

There is also one of the spied lawyers Fiona Sara Shackleton, a well-known lawyer who also protected the Windsor family – but above all nominated baroness by Queen Elizabeth in 2010 and member of the House of Lords. Spying on a Peer of England on the English national territory is not something that can pass with impunity. The Israeli company warned that its software had been misused and immediately activated Cherie Blair, a high-profile British lawyer hired by the NSO as a consultant on human rights and wife of‘former premier Tony Blair, to warn the princess. Within two hours, the company then shut down the customer’s system.