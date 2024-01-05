Israeli minister reveals plan for Gaza after war

01/04/2024



Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant presented on Thursday “Post-war” plan for the Gaza StripAccording to which there will be “neither Hamas” nor “Israeli civil administration” in the Palestinian territory.

Gallant presented the broad outlines of the plan to the press in recent weeks before handing it over to divided Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s war cabinet. During the war against Hamas, which has ruled the Gaza Strip since 2007.

Read more: Beirut residents didn’t know about Hamas offices until bombs fell

According to the plan, operations in the area “will continue” “Return of hostages”, “Destroying Hamas’ military and government capabilities” and “End military threats in the Gaza Strip.”

This will be followed by another phase, “the day after” of the war, in which “Hamas will not control Gaza”, according to the plan, which has not yet been adopted by the government.

trace: The year ended with horror in Gaza Strip

National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir called for a withdrawal on Monday The number of Jewish settlers in Gaza following the war and “encouraging” Palestinians to migrate followed similar calls from his far-right ally, Bezalel Smotrich.

But Gallant said Thursday “Once the war objectives have been achieved there will be no Israeli civilian presence in the Gaza Strip.”However, he clarified that the army would retain “freedom of action” in the area to counter any threat.

,The residents of Gaza are Palestinians. As a result, Palestinian entities will be in charge (of management) on the condition that there are no hostile actions or threats against the State of Israel,” Gallant said.

However, he did not specify which Palestinians would rule the area of ​​2.4 million residents.

The Defense Minister’s plan was presented on the eve of a visit to the Middle East by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, seeking to prevent the spread of war between Israel and Hamas.