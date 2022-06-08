Israeli prison denies cosmetic surgery to Palestinian terrorist

The Israel Prisons Service has decided not to fund the reconstruction of the nose requested by a Palestinian terrorist who was seriously injured while trying to blow herself up, according to the Israeli press on Tuesday.

Israa Jaabis had asked the prison administration to grant him support for the procedure, saying that the injuries sustained in the attack prevented him from breathing through his nose, but a police officer injured in the explosion asked senior officials to oppose it.

According to the Israeli press, the prison administration said in a letter to wounded officer Moshe Chen on Monday that the medical treatment offered to prisoners, including Jaabis, “would only be provided in accordance with [leurs] obligations “.

Receive our free daily edition by email so you don’t miss any of the best news Free registration!

According to the rules of the prison administration, it has the obligation to provide the treatments essential to the health of an inmate, not those necessary for aesthetic purposes, said the public channel. Kandismissing Jaabis’ claims that his surgery was necessary for health reasons.

The prison administration also denied media reports that it had considered funding the operation, explaining that it was the institution’s policy to assess each request from an inmate. She noted that the High Court of Justice rejected a petition by Jaabis to force the prison administration to take over the operation.

Two weeks ago, the Israeli press reported that Jaabis had appealed to the High Court for the prison service to pay for the treatment and that his request was being considered.

Chen, who suffered burns to his face and chest, responded by sending a letter to Homeland Security Minister Omer Barlev and Israel Prison Service Commissioner Katy Perry, urging them not to fund the operation.

Opposition MP Michal Woldiger, from the far-right Religious Zionism party, hailed the prison service’s decision not to fund the procedure, saying it was ‘absurd’ for the state to pay for the surgery , reports Israel Hayom.

“And what else, hair transplants for terrorists? she said. “The prison administration did well to reject the request and not to be drawn into this disgrace. »

Jaabis was 31 in 2015 when she detonated a gas canister in her car after being arrested by police near the Maale Adumim settlement near Jerusalem. She was heading to Israel where she intended to carry out a suicide bombing, according to Israeli authorities.

The resulting fire burned Chen’s face and chest and also seriously injured Jaabis.

Police and a forensic team at the scene of an attempted bomb attack near Maale Adumim, just east of Jerusalem, Sunday, October 11, 2015. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

After the attack, the Shin Bet security service said Jaabis had handwritten words on her expressing support for the Palestinian “martyrs”. She was charged with attempted murder in the Jerusalem District Court and sentenced to 11 years in prison in 2016.

According KanJaabis is said to have already undergone two operations to treat hand injuries.