“It doesn’t mean anything to me”: the leak of the controversial video in which Christian Nodal allegedly drunk discredits the Latin Grammy Awards

Likewise, the Mexican regional music interpreter accompanied this conversation with a strong message directed towards Belinda’s mother, whom accuses of using his daughter to obtain economic income.

Christian Nodal continues in the center of the controversy after this Wednesday, May 18 The singer leaked a conversation he had with Belinda at the exhibition to his ex-fiancée.

However, this is not the only controversial situation in which Nodal finds himself involved, since recently a video began to circulate in which he assures that the Latin Grammy awards “are worth nothing” while appearing drinking alcohol in one of these trophies.

The person in charge of bringing this recording to light was the journalist Nelssie Carrillo, who through his social networks published the video in which the contemptuous and arrogant behavior of the singer is evident.

The recording clearly shows Christian Nodal playing video games and drinking with one of his friends using the trophies of these awards as glasses.

Unexpectedly, the video shows that the singer of Goodbye Love he addresses the person accompanying him and disparages the Latin Grammy Awards.

“I’m going to tell you something, the net I love you a lot, you are one of my best friends, and this mother, if it was a dream for me to have these bullshit and I did it,” he said.

“I feel that for many people it represents many things, and for me it does not represent anything, you know?” Christian Nodal continued in reference to these awards.

After this controversial confession, some of his followers assured that Christian Nodal lacks a bit of humility to assess these awards and what he has achieved throughout his career.

Similarly, others criticized his attitude andThey indicated that Belinda made the right decision by moving away from the singerreferring to the love breakup they staged in February.