If Tom Holland loves playing spider-man in Spiderman, he is a little less a fan of the web. Zendaya’s companion has even decided to move away from social networks. We tell you more.

It was in 2008, by playing Billy Elliot in the musical of the same name, that Tom Holland made himself known at only 12 years old. His career launched, he will chain the films before knowing the glory by winning the role of Peter Parker in the Marvel universe. After Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, he was chosen to don the Spiderman costume.

This then gave him the opportunity to meet Zendaya, who plays Michelle Jones (MJ) in this new saga. Very close to each other, the two actors end up as a couple and live a very discreet romance, they who have never even formalized their idyll.

Tom Holland takes a step back

Followed by nearly 68 million people on Instagram, Tom Holland has an impressive number of fans and, inevitably, he is the subject of many debates on the Web. Like all celebrities, he cannot escape criticism and theories about him. This can quickly go to his head as he has seen for himself.

the August 14, 2022, the 26-year-old spoke via a video posted on instagram. He then confessed withdraw from social networks for a while.

I’m taking a break from social media to preserve my sanity.

he said before adding:

I find that Instagram and Twitter are too addictive, too heavy. I get overwhelmed and angry when I read about myself online. It ends up affecting my mental health, so I decided to step back and delete the apps.

A committed star

Tom Holland took the opportunity to highlight an association he supports with The brother trust, the association founded by his family. Stem4, the association he is talking about, helps people facing problems with their mental health.

What do you think ?