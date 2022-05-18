“It has cost me a lot”: Belinda speaks for the first time about how she faces the breakup with Christian Nodal

Belinda, three months after her breakup with Christian Nodal, broke the silence and talked about how difficult it has been for her to overcome this stage, after the series of rumors that arose after canceling her engagement with the singer.

“It has cost me a lot, I have been working a lot, there have been difficult times, and today I can tell you that I am very well. Just because they listen to me happy doesn’t mean that it hasn’t been difficult, because not everything is happiness and not everything is joy and pretty things. It has been a lot of work and a lot of suffering, a lot of pain and that’s life and today I can tell you that I feel much better and it is thanks to the support they have given me”, declared the beautiful actress in an interview for the “Ventaneando” program.

Belinda shone during her time at the Platinum Awards

Photo: Instagram @belindapop

Since he confirmed his break with Nodal, Belinda undertook new professional challenges in Spain, where he has been living for a few months and has been able to resume his career in the Netflix series, “Welcome to Eden.”

Belinda closes herself to love

For now, the singer and actress assures that she prefers to take a break from relationships, hanging out with her friends and enjoying her family, so she doesn’t expect to have a boyfriend in the next few months.

“Right now boyfriend is not allowed, for any reason… that topic is prohibited at the moment, but friends yes, those from the series, I get along very well with all my colleagues, I also bring ‘Cuatro’ (his pet) who is my faithful companion, and I adore him, I mean I can’t ask for more, “said the pretty blonde .

Belinda stars in the series “Welcome to Eden”

Photo: Instagram @belindapop

When asked about the romance rumors that arose with some of the actors he lived with during his time at the Platinum Awards, Belinda said: “Not every time a handsome man grabs my arm means there’s something wrong, no, right now I’m very calm, I want to have friends, I have friends, and I’m concentrating on my work and that’s my priority right now.”

Belinda little by little gains presence in Spain, after her return to the small screen with the new Netflix series, whose second season has already been confirmed.