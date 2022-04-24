“It is an alarming situation”: Health asks citizens to take the COVID-19 test and report results of home tests

While the incidence and positivity rate of COVID-19 in Puerto Rico, the Health Department He urged citizens this Sunday to take a coronavirus detection test if they have symptoms of the disease or had direct contact with an infected person.

“It really is an alarming situation, we have to continue urging citizens to resort to those prevention measures that we already know, we have been fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and epidemic in Puerto Rico for two years,” he claimed Sylvianette Luna Anavitatedirector of the Office of Health Epidemiology, in statements to The new day.

This medium was present today during the antigen testing event that took place near the Health headquarters, just behind the Tren Urbano parking lot at the Río Piedras Medical Center. Of a total of 438 antigen tests performed at the end of the event, 93 returned a positive result, for a positivity rate of 21.2%. That rate “compares with the positivity rate we have at the country level,” Luna Anavitate said.

“Our exhortation has been for them to come and get tested. Not only do we have this event on Sundays, around the island we are doing between 90 to 100 weekly ‘testing’ places, which can mean that many people have attended other events”, manifested. Insisting on her call, the director explained that the identification of cases through tests is essential to prevent and avoid chains of contagion.

Sylvianette Luna Anavitate, director of the Office of Health Epidemiology. (Ramon “Tonito” Zayas)

Among the people who came to take a test this Sunday were Glenda Paniagua, 43, with her 15-year-old son. The minor and his classmates were in quarantine and had to be tested, after their school teacher tested positive for COVID-19.

“I have always thought that when there is such a big rise we should go back to the early days, when there was lockdown (closures), when there was more control in the places. Basically, there is no restriction on places (currently).” said the mother, also advocating capacity limitation in establishments, although she expressed being pleased with the protocols and management of COVID-19 in schools. “I understand that they are taking the necessary measures in the schools for prevention,” she said.

Diogenes Grullon57 years old and a resident of San Juan, attended the event after a member of his family with whom he had shared tested positive for SARS-CoV-2. “Measures must be implemented that are a little strong, we are on the street and the masks must continue to be used in all the places where we are”, manifested.

Diógenes Grullón, 57, during a COVID-19 testing event in San Juan. (Ramon “Tonito” Zayas)

On the other hand, José Rivera, 23, went to take a test “as a precaution.” “It is a super essential event, it is important that it be carried out constantly, since the pandemic continues to grow,” said Rivera, a resident of Carolina. Regarding the measures to combat COVID-19 by the government, “I understand that the right thing is being done,” he added.

Health reported this Sunday that the COVID-19 positivity rate increased to 23.11%, which is the highest percentage since the end of January. According to the agency’s data portal, the last time positivity above 23% was reported was on January 25, when it was precisely 23.11%.

In addition, the community transmission map on the portal shows that positivity remains at a high level (red) in the 78 municipalities. On the other hand, the number of hospitalized patients stood at 179, divided into 139 adults and 40 pediatric patients.

“We are going to keep recommending the use of a mask indoors and in places where distancing cannot be ensured,” said the director.

Likewise, he indicated that part of the strategy is to take the test events to places with the highest public traffic. In this sense, he announced that Health will be carrying out COVID-19 detection tests in Ponce, during the celebration of the Interuniversity Athletic League (LAI), an event that will run from Thursday, April 28 to Saturday, April 7. may.

Luna Anavitate stated that another factor that could influence the level of participation of people in COVID-19 testing events is the wide availability of home tests, contrary to the scenario observed last December, for example. The agency is receiving reports that generate people who take this test, “but we would like it to be more.”

“Our exhortation is also that if the person takes a home test, help us upload it and report it to the Health Department. With this positive result we can intervene and help them during that period of isolation and also refer them for treatment, which is the most important thing at this time”, raised.

The lawyer maintained that the fact that there are home tests available is positive because in this way the access of citizens is greater, but she emphasized that Health needs to have visibility of the results. “It is very important that people who have both their negative or positive home test report it,” she stressed.

How to report the result of your home test? Here we explain.