“It was difficult for me to find a photo of when we played”
2022-05-12
Isco Alarcon It is not one of the fixed ones for Ancelotti in it real Madrid. The midfielder is a substitute and so far this season he has only played 387 minutes between the League and the Copa del Rey; in the Champions he has not even debuted.
The man from Malaga agrees on this with Marcelo. The Brazilian has played a little more, but both will reach the Champions League final without being taken into account by their coach and could leave the club on June 30, the date on which their contracts expire.
With the future up in the air Isco sent a hint to Madrid in a congratulatory message for Marcelowho turns 34 this Thursday.
“Happy birthday, legend. It has been difficult for me to find a photo of when we played, ”wrote the Spaniard with several emojis of laughter.
Isco He has been at the Bernabéu for nine seasons, but the last three have been complicated, since due to injuries he was losing prominence. The same case happened with the Brazilian side.
Other members of the white squad, such as Karim Benzemaalso used social networks to congratulate Marcelo. The Frenchman posted a photo on Instagram where he appears celebrating with the captain and wishes him all the best on his day.
It should be remembered that Marcelo wrote a new page in his career with in the real Madrid. After lifting the League 35, the defender already has 24 titles and is the player with the most trophies in the history of the white team. His spectacular track record hosts 4 Champions, 4 Club World Cups, 3 European Super Cups, 6 Leagues, 2 King’s Cups and 5 Spanish Super Cups.