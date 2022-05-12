“It was difficult for me to find a photo of when we played”

2022-05-12

Isco Alarcon It is not one of the fixed ones for Ancelotti in it real Madrid. The midfielder is a substitute and so far this season he has only played 387 minutes between the League and the Copa del Rey; in the Champions he has not even debuted.

The man from Malaga agrees on this with Marcelo. The Brazilian has played a little more, but both will reach the Champions League final without being taken into account by their coach and could leave the club on June 30, the date on which their contracts expire.

With the future up in the air Isco sent a hint to Madrid in a congratulatory message for Marcelowho turns 34 this Thursday.

“Happy birthday, legend. It has been difficult for me to find a photo of when we played, ”wrote the Spaniard with several emojis of laughter.