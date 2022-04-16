Among the many plants that nature offers us, there are also spices with their particular role. They are used a lot in the kitchen to flavor foods, but it is not the only way to use them.

Among the best known spices we certainly have chilli and paprika, sage, mint, basil. However, the spices do not stop there and many are of oriental or tropical origin. Ginger, black pepper, green pepper, turmeric, coriander and many others are thus added to local spices. Each spice has its effect on health and on the table. For example it would deflate the belly and relax, this little used spice that we will talk about.

Basil is a doubly useful spice

On the balconies of the house and on the terraces we witness the growth of a much loved spice. Basil, in fact, is reborn between spring and summer, ready to flavor dishes. From pasta to pesto it is used with pleasure, thanks also to the scent it gives to food. In addition, its particular aroma keeps mosquitoes away from our homes. A welcome effect, given the particularly rich period of insects. There is a technique to make it flourish quickly, so as to create an insurmountable barrier from mosquitoes.

It would deflate the belly and relax, this colorful spice to be used both in the kitchen and for a wellness experience

A spice used little, but with very interesting properties, is coriander. The seeds of this plant are used, which are actually the fruits. It is native to Turkey and the Mediterranean area, where leaves are also used.

The hanging gardens of ancient Babylon are said to have been particularly rich in these plants. From a botanical point of view, it belongs to the same family as parsley, whose leaves resemble it. It was from the Mediterranean, about 5000 years ago, that they were brought to China via the silk road.

A herbal tea to deflate the belly

With coriander you can prepare an herbal tea useful for its properties. It is a spice rich in folic acid and vitamin K, as well as calcium, magnesium, potassium and phosphorus. Its recognized properties have a carminative effect, that is, it would reduce gases in the intestine. It also has antispasmodic and digestive properties. Together with these other spices, an ancient herbal tea can be prepared, useful for digestion and to absorb stomach gas.

Coriander for a relaxing bath

If we were lucky enough to have a small bathtub, we could take advantage of it by using coriander. We put a handful in a filter, or simply in a cloth bag. We immerse it in the bathtub, for about a quarter of an hour, in hot water. We will thus have the opportunity to take a scented, relaxing and tonic bath at the same time. An experience not to be missed.

Recommended reading

In addition to pasqualina cake and pastiera, here are some delicious coconut truffles without cooking and eggs very quick to prepare